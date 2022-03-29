Online expert panel to help NI homebuyers get energy efficient

Comedian and TikTok star Serena Terry, AKA Mammy Banter, with panel members, interior designer Paul Moneypenny and AIB mortgage adviser, Craig Service

AIB has teamed up with a panel of property, sustainability and design gurus to provide potential Northern Ireland homebuyers with expert insight and advice as they prepare to take their first steps towards owning a home.

AIB’s ‘Rate My Home Live’ will be virtually live streamed on Wednesday, March 30 from community and culture hub, Banana Block in Belfast. It will see architectural designer Oliver Heath, join local panellists to share practical advice and tips on how being energy efficient in your future home can have a positive impact on your health, wellbeing and happiness. Oliver, best known for his appearances on BBC’s DIY SOS and Changing Rooms now specialises in creating healthy and sustainable homes.

“Our lives and homes are undergoing enormous changes right now,” explained Oliver. “Be it in the rise in energy bills, the desire to meet the challenges of the climate crisis, our agile working situations, and the need to look after our physical and mental wellbeing – our homes are central to all of this. Having clarity on what to look for is essential, and events like this can really help first time buyers understand how to find and create homes fit for the future. I’m really looking forward to sharing my 25 years of industry and personal insight at the event!”

Hosted by local comedian Serena Terry, AKA Mammy Banter, Oliver will be joined by interior designer Paul Moneypenny, a former star of BBC’s Interior Design Masters, and local homeowner Joey McCauley from Antrim, who has gained a huge following on Instagram with her colourful home transformation and thrifty DIY tips. Together they will share tips on what to look out for when viewing potential homes, the benefits of energy efficiency and how to make your first house feel like a home.

AIB mortgage adviser Craig Service will also be on hand to answer viewer’s questions during the live stream and says Rate My Home Live is the latest in a series of insightful events and campaigns from the bank to help customers demystify the property process.

Craig continued: “The property process can be quite daunting especially for first time buyers and through events like this we are sharing advice and inspiration to potential homebuyers before they take the first step. As it is a live event, viewers can also ask questions to the panel from the comfort of their own sofas!

“Given the current climate - the rising cost of living, fuel prices and our collective ambition to decarbonise - going green at home is also a hot topic when it comes to mortgages. Independent research we conducted last year reveals that a massive 90% of consumers think having an energy efficient home is important, so we’re delighted to have Oliver Heath joining us to talk through the practical steps first time buyers can take when searching for a new home and what they can do once they’re in their home to live greener.

“With the right advice and support, finding or creating the right home with green credentials can be a rewarding experience, and we are proud to help people move forward with their home ambitions in whatever way we can.”

To register for the free online event, which will be live streamed on Wednesday, March 30 at 7pm, visit www.ratemyhomelive.co.uk

