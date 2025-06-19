Created entirely in-house by Genesis’ 200-strong team — including 55 expert finishers across four specialist teams — each cake is hand-finished with pride after a full year of development

A new range of cakes have been made with love at Genesis Bakery in Magherafelt.

After a year in development, the historical bakery (established in 1968) has proudly unveiled its most exciting own-brand innovation with the nine uniquely flavoured Afters cakes.

This new range of handcrafted cakes are made with love and designed to elevate everyday teatime moments into indulgent experiences.

This Afters collection reflects Genesis’ renowned ability to blend heritage and tradition with innovation, a skill that has been perfected as the trusted bakery partner to some of the UK and Ireland’s leading retailers, including M&S and Tesco.

Created entirely in-house by Genesis’ 200-strong team, including 55 skilled finishers across four dedicated teams, each cake is hand finished with pride. Every sponge, swirl, sprinkle, and spoonful of buttercream or jam has been meticulously handcrafted, tested, and perfected to meet the highest quality standards.

JP Lyttle, commercial and product-development director at Genesis Bakery, said: “This new Afters range is a celebration of beautiful cake and, more than that, it’s a celebration of Genesis doing what we do best.

"Our passionate people hand pipe each cake with every team member owning their craft. We have proved time and again that we can deliver quality at scale for high street and household-name retailers and have used that expertise to pour our heart and soul into this range.

“These nine varieties are a representation of our bakery’s journey and they have that special feel but with everyday accessibility. We send product across the UK and into 16 international territories, and we have taken everything that we know about what customers love around the globe and what retailers expect from Genesis and have spent a year developing a range to be delivered in a way that reflects our pride in creating the best handcrafted cake.”

Designed for everything from the perfect accompaniment to a Tuesday night cup of tea to a celebratory afternoon tea with friends, the range offers something for everyone including fun, colour-packed options like a rainbow-sprinkled party cake, to more classic favourites like carrot cake and a nostalgic jam and coconut topping.

JP added: “These cakes have been benchmarked against the best products we have been producing for iconic retailers for years.

"We spent hundreds of hours recipe testing to perfect our moist sponges using real luxurious butter and the best buttermilk we could source. They have the perfect texture and have the perfect balance as they are lower in sweetness but higher in indulgence. The infusion of premium curds and caramels compliment the sponge and our jams have 50% fruit content. We have blended contemporary flavours with nostalgia and I believe that this range is well timed with the coffee culture phenomenon we are experiencing across Northern Ireland.”

Available in Tesco and from your local independent retailer, Genesis Afters are fruity cupcake delights, chocolatey cupcake delights, cupcake temptations, chocolatey cupcake temptations, raspberry and coconut dream cakes, mini carrot cakes, mini coffee cake, rainbow sprinkle party cakes, chocolate and caramel delights.