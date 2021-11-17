Over 600 local businesses ‘log on’ to Mid Ulster’s third Enterprise Week

This year’s event took place from November 8-12 and the theme was Innovation, Creation, Inspiration. Thoroughly enjoy by everyone who attended, some of the most popular webinars included ‘Lead With Your Head’ with David Meade, ‘It’s All About You, Enhancing Your Personal Brand using Social Media’ with Caroline O’Neill and Naomh McElhatton and ‘Shine Online with Instagram and TikTok’ with Niamh McAuley and Tierna Byrne.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, with support from partners including the MEGA Network, the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, GoForIt and local business leaders, the week of virtual webinars was well-received by local businesses.

Councillor Paul McLean, chair of the Council, was delighted that so many businesses participated in the week and praised everyone for taking part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlighting the importance of the event, he said: “To have such high participant figures this year, for the third annual Enterprise Week, even 100 more than last year, speaks volumes about both the impressive and fitting programme on offer and just how well-known and invaluable the week has become for local businesses as they try to recover from the challenges of Covid 19.

“The diverse programme of webinars focused on timely topics and themes to help local businesses to navigate their way through the difficulties of the last 21 months and offered advice, guidance and tips on how to move forward and help their business to come out stronger on the other side.

“Participants used words like ‘enjoyable’, ‘diverse’, ‘informative’ and ‘thought-provoking’ in their feedback, showing the week really did have a positive impact and make a difference. All in all, an excellent week which shows that Mid Ulster’s enterprising spirit is very much alive and well even during the most difficult of circumstances!”

Mid Ulster is renowned for its long-held entrepreneurial reputation, is the centre of manufacturing and engineering and, with more than 9,000 VAT-registered companies, has the largest business base outside of Belfast.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.