Primark has announced the opening of its first-ever standalone ‘Primark Home’ store, located in the iconic Fountain House building on Donegall Place in Belfast.

Spanning approximately 8,700 sq ft across one floor, and set to open in March, the new venture marks a significant milestone for Primark as the brand continues to expand its homeware and lifestyle offering.

Now more than ever people are taking increasing pride in their home and Primark’s homeware collection offers interior-enthusiasts endless choice and quality at affordable prices, blending style, comfort, and value.

Since extending its home range across many of its stores globally in 2021, which includes high-quality essentials like cotton bedding and towels to trend-led soft furnishings, decorative pieces, or funky kitchen ceramics, this marks the first standalone destination for homeware.

Primark Home store at Fountain House will offer an even greater selection of home products, designed to help customers create spaces that bring them as much joy as their wardrobes.

Commenting, Fintan Costello, head of Primark Northern Ireland and Ireland, said: “This is a truly proud moment for Primark as we open our first standalone Primark Home store. Belfast felt like the perfect place to bring this concept to life, and Fountain House offers an incredible setting in the heart of the city centre to showcase our expanded homeware range. Our Home collection has always proven to be a real hit among our Belfast customers and we can’t wait to welcome them into our very first Primark Home store.”

The new store will be Primark’s tenth in Northern Ireland and marks a new lease of life for the Fountain House building, which previously served as a temporary location for Primark from 2019 to 2022, while the Bank Buildings store underwent restoration.