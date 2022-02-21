Record 9,358 new companies established in Northern Ireland during 2021

John Korchak, director of operations at Inform Direct

Northern Ireland hit two record highs for business last year in terms of the number of new company formations and also the overall total of registered companies in the region.

There were 9,358 new company formations compared to 8,477 in 2020, an increase of 10.4%, according to Inform Direct, which harvests data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics. And the total number of businesses in the north grew to 74,050 at the end of 2021 compared to 70,199 a year earlier, which equates to 5.5% growth.

Most of the new businesses were created in Belfast (2,302), followed by Newry, Mourne & Down (1,260), Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,019), Lisburn & Castlereagh (747) and Londonderry & Strabane (668). The fewest new starts were in Fermanagh & Omagh (510).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Korchak, director of operations at Inform Direct, said: “It’s great that NI hit a double record high during 2021, despite the unprecedented uncertainties brought by Covid-19. Reaching a record high in the number of new formations, as well as existing companies, demonstrates an active economy with entrepreneurs motivated to invest in new businesses which meet current and emerging demands for goods or services.

“The overall picture for the UK as a whole is also an optimistic one with the total number of companies now exceeding five million for the very first time.”

The UK saw 771,617 new businesses formed, compared to 780,760 in 2020. The overall number of UK companies totalled 5,005,147, a 3.5% increase on the total of 4,837,426 at the end of 2020. This continues a 10-year trend which shows the number of businesses in the UK doubling in that period.

Whilst company formations grew, the number of dissolutions across the UK – 606,912 in 2021 – hit a record high.

Reasons for this may be that new enterprises set up early in the pandemic may no longer be operating as people have returned to full-time employment or businesses thriving pre-Covid have suffered as behavioural and spending patterns have changed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.