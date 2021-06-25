Redevelopment of Chancery House in Belfast recieves planning approval

A proposal to build a new nine-storey grade A office building in a prime location in the heart of Belfast has been put forward for approval by planners at Belfast City Council, subject to the execution of a planning legal agreement.

The project to redevelop Chancery House on Victoria Street will involve a £10 million investment in the city centre and will create an estimated 150 construction jobs over the 18-month build out period.

Positioned in a prime location next to Belfast’s law courts and the Victoria Square shopping centre, the 44,000 sq ft development is expected to be able to accommodate between 300 and 350 office workers and will also feature retail space on the ground floor.

Chancery House in Belfast

The company behind the project is Chancery House Investments, who said the building will help address an identified need in the local marketplace to serve indigenous businesses which are expanding or want to make the transition from a serviced office accommodation to a small office floor plate within the city centre. Chancery House will have floor plates starting at 3,500 sq ft.

Darren Donnelly from Chancery House Investments, said: “We are pleased that the planning committee has said it is minded to grant planning permission. This is an exciting new development and we look forward to progressing the project to create a workspace that meets the needs of modern employers operating in a post-pandemic environment.

“There continues to be significant demand for office space in Belfast city centre and the floor plates on offer in the new Chancery House provide a number of flexible options for occupiers. We are keen to play our part in encouraging people back to work in the city, which will provide support to retail and service businesses in the city centre.”