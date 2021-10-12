Screwfix boost for Portadown welcomed

A change of use application for premises Unit 3 at Meadows Retail Park seeking permission to change the premises from a retail offering to storage and distribution with associated trade counter/sales and minor external alteration was approved by Council’s planning officers under delegated authority.

The application, which promises to bring 12 new jobs to the town was lodged by agent TSA Planning on behalf of applicant Screwfix Direct Ltd.

The premises will offer 407m2 of floor space, 42m2 of which will be designated for sales, 328m2 for storage and 37m2 for ancillary use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown town centre

Screwfix already has six stores in Northern Ireland located at Lurgan, Newry, Omagh and Lisburn with two in Belfast.

Welcoming planner’s decision to approve the application, Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart said it would result in “significant investment in the town”.

“Delighted that planning approval has been given to Screwfix for their new store in Portadown, ” said the DUP representative on a post on social media.

“This will mean significant investment in the town with around 12 new jobs created and construction works.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.