The Copeland Distillery secures new lisiting with Sainsbury’s

Co. Down-based spirits company, The Copeland Distillery, has announced it has secured a new listing for its flagship rum with Sainsbury’s stores across Northern Ireland.

The Distillery released its first rum bottling, Smugglers’ Reserve, last October amid the pandemic.

Founder of The Copeland Distillery, Gareth Irvine, said: “Rum can be a tricky spirit to get right but this listing underpins how skilful our team is and how innovative our products are. There are very few Irish rums on the market and whilst we compete with the category’s global leaders, our listing with Sainsbury’s shows that our rum offers something different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smugglers’ Reserve Rum

“Just like the brave and determined smugglers who inspired our rum, we’re excited to bring Smugglers’ Reserve to Sainsbury’s customers here in Northern Ireland. This new listing will increase brand visibility and accessibility and allow us to share the history and heritage of Donaghadee as a coastal community with a wider audience.”

Smugglers’ Reserve shares the powerful story of Co. Down’s coastal heritage. It is inspired by clandestine smuggling activities that took place along the Copeland Islands and the harbour town of Donaghadee throughout the 18th and 19th centuries and honours the contrabandists that bravely brought tastes of new worlds to these shores.

With fulfilling notes of sweet spice and warming ginger perfectly paired with piquant flavours such as banana and coconut, this luxurious Irish Rum is the result of a skilful blend of Copeland’s own heavy pot-still rum and a Barbados rum, casked in a mixture of Kentucky bourbon and Pinot Noir barrels.

It is created, matured and bottled at The Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee, Co. Down, where the company also distills its popular range of gin, and a range of pot-still and malt whiskeys which are due for release from 2024. Founder Gareth Irvine oversees all elements of distillation and casking.

Gareth added: “As cocktail culture continues to grow year-on-year, the rum category is primed for a huge comeback this summer with classics like the Mai Tai, Pina Colada and Mojitos all offering consumers a taste of far-off places, despite most of us choosing to holiday at home this year. Smugglers’ Reserve is a stunning liquid that is robust enough for both at-home cocktail lovers and professionals to experiment with.

“We have focused on developing our range to include rum and whiskey, along with gin, since we transformed a once abandoned cinema into what is now our Distillery here in Donaghadee. As we prepare to celebrate five years in business, we can also celebrate unit sales of more than 75,000 in 2021. Our commitment to innovation, represented by our varied range, has supported our growth across Europe and Australia and as we look towards new markets such as the USA and China, we will remain committed to unique flavours and reinvigorating the forgotten stories of the Donaghadee coastline.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.