Trade and investment is key to 10X vision, Lyons tells NI investors at Dubai trade show

Ruchin Garg, CDE, Terence Bratton, ProStack, Steve Harper, InvestNI, Imran Kazi, Powerscreen, Gordon Lyons, Minister, Dogan Ozel, CDE, Ryan Wright, Smiley Monroe, Kate McCormick, Sensoteq, Lee Nesbitt, ProStack, Steven Conway, Edge Innovate, Alan Gilmore, Telestack and Idir Boudaoud, Sensoteq

The Minister was on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister said: “NI is recognised as a centre of excellence in the design and manufacture of engineering and technology-led solutions for the global mining and quarrying industry. Embedded within this is one of the world’s most successful clusters of engineering companies, currently working on projects across the globe, from diamond exploration in South Africa to sand washing in the Arabian Gulf and iron ore mining in India, to name but a few.

“As outlined in my Department’s 10X vision, encouraging and supporting trade and investment is key to economic growth. I was proud to join these NI companies at the Dubai Mining Show and support them as they showcase their products and services, take advantage of the many opportunities the UAE has to offer and work to grow their businesses globally.”

Gordon Lyons, Minister, Kate McCormick, Sensoteq and Idir Boudaoud, Sensoteq

NI companies manufacture over 40% of the world’s tracked mobile crushing and screening equipment.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of International Business, explained: “Shows like the Mining Show in Dubai offer an abundance of opportunities for NI companies to collaborate with global partners and showcase their innovations across the Middle East, Africa, and worldwide.

“Today, NoIbusinesses stood tall amongst the world’s mining companies and showcased their sector leading expertise and advocated how they can benefit projects in this region.

“Invest NI has had great success in supporting companies win export deals through initiatives like the Mining Show. I look forward to seeing the future successes from today’s show and supporting these companies to continue to expand their global footprint.”

Exhibiting companies at Invest NI’s stand during The Mining Show 2021 include CDE Global, EDGE Innovate, McCloskey International, Omega Crushing and Screening, Powerscreen, Prostack, Sensoteq Ltd, Smiley Monroe Ltd, Telestack Ltd, Terex Finlay and Terex Washing Systems.

