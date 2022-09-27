Trio of tech companies unite under new ‘Cybit’ brand

A group of IT and cyber security companies have combined as part of a strategic growth plan to better facilitate the digital transformation of public and private sector organisations across the UK.

‘Cybit’ unites the expertise and proven legacy of Belfast-headquartered cyber security specialist, Cyphra, Berkshire-based IT support provider, Technique and IT solutions cloud migration and data and analytics specialist, Perfect image in Newcastle. The companies previously operated as a group under the holding company, Pixel Group.

The new brand will provide private businesses and public sector organisations with a comprehensive one-stop-shop for managed IT services, cloud migration, data and analytics and cyber security solutions.

Kelly Simkiss, CEO of Cybit

Advertisement Hide Ad

By further combining specialisms, the group of like-minded, partnership-driven businesses will offer customers direct access to a suite of complementary managed services to help drive their digital journey forward at a pace that suits them.

Kelly Simkiss, CEO of Cybit, said: “We’ve reached a critical point in our drive to strategically expand our three companies and uniting our collective expertise under a single brand was key to underpinning our plans for future growth.

“As custodians of three highly successful businesses, it was incredibly important we retained the heritage and specialisms from each of the operations but integrating into a single, unified identity enables us to showcase our combined strength.

“Cybit offers our customers a team of experts across the UK who can provide customised managed IT technical support, cloud migration, data and analytics and cyber security that supports digital transformation and growth. As a certified and trusted technical partner, we know that one size does not fit all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new brand introduces a bold and modern identity and represents Cybit’s unwavering belief in people before product. It has been designed to be approachable and adaptable and symbolise the company’s determination to talk about tech in a way that customers understand.