Cookstown Bank of Ireland host ‘meet the team’ event at refurbished branch

Cathal McKee, Branch Manager at Bank of Ireland Cookstown, recently welcomed customers and representatives from local community organisations to take a tour of the newly modernised branch followed by a welcome reception.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
The refurbishment is the latest part of a £7m investment in branches and new technology services by Bank of Ireland UK in Northern Ireland.

Those in attendance at the event included Fiona Brown from Charis Cancer Care, Louise Quinn from The Hub and Cllr Dominic Molloy, Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council.

Pictured at the 'Meet the Team' event at the newly refurbished Bank of Ireland branch, Cookstown, from left: Cllr Dominic Molloy, Chairperson of Mid Ulster Council and Cathal McKee, Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland UK. Credit: Contributed
Charis Cancer Care and The Hub recently received funding from Bank of Ireland UK through its Begin Together Fund which supports charities and not for profit groups who are working to make a positive difference in local communities.

Speaking at the event, William Thompson, Head of Consumer Banking NI at Bank of Ireland UK said they were delighted to welcome so many customers to their newly refurbished and modern branch facility in Cookstown.

