Northern Ireland ingredients supplier BAKO Group Ltd has appointed Armoy man Bernard McAuley as managing director, as the company aims to expand across the UK and Ireland bakery and foodservice markets

Northern Ireland ingredients supplier BAKO Group Ltd has appointed Armoy man Bernard McAuley as managing director, as the company aims to expand across the UK and Ireland bakery and foodservice markets.

The Country Armagh-based firm, also known as Finlay’s Food, is a supplier to the baker and foodservice industries, offering a range of ingredients, finished goods and ancillary products.

McAuley joins from Pilgrim’s (JBS), where he led operations for the company’s Irish business following its acquisition of Kerry Foods in 2021.

He began his career with Michelin, spending a decade in engineering and production roles before moving into the food sector with Kerry Group in 2016.

Bernard’s appointment comes as Finlay’s Food, now proudly part of the BAKO Group, enters a period of ambitious growth, innovation, and enhanced customer service, delivering even greater value and choice to bakeries, food manufacturers, and hospitality businesses across Ireland.

Bernard brings 25 years of experience in manufacturing and food operations from blue chip companies such as Michelin and Kerry Group before taking on operations leadership for Pilgrim’s Europe since their acquisition.

Speaking about his new role, Bernardsaid: “When I met with Mike Tully, BAKO chief executive officer, and heard about the company’s ambitions, I was immediately drawn to the vision. The opportunity to lead a business with such strong roots and national potential was one I couldn’t pass up.”

He continued: “My focus now is to strengthen relationships with our customers, ensure top-quality service, and continue developing the business to support future growth, both within Ireland and across the wider food sector.”