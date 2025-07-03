Danske Bank is to establish a new North West office at Ebrington Plaza in Londonderry

Danske Bank announced today its decision to establish a new North West office at Ebrington Plaza in Derry-Londonderry. Around 40 employees will relocate from Shipquay Place in the city to the state-of-the-art new office space.

The new offices in the heart of Ebrington Square will be home to the bank’s regional Customer Protection Centre team and also serve as a base when required for its local mortgage advisers, small business advisers and agribusiness managers.

The bank’s historic landmark building at Shipquay Place will be put up for sale on the open market. While Danske Bank closed its Shipquay Place branch in June 2024, it continued to occupy office space on the upper floors.

Danske Bank retains a retail presence in the city at its Altnagelvin branch.

Vicki Hassan, operations director at Danske Bank said: “This investment underscores our long-term commitment to the North West and marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. While we’re saddened to say farewell to Shipquay Place, a significant part of our history, we’re committed to creating a great place to work and our colleagues are excited about the move to a more modern working environment that better suits today’s business needs.”