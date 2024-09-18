Day of celebration for Londonderry signing of a multimillion-pound city and growth deal

Derry City and Strabane District Council of (back, left to right) Leo Murphy, chief executive North West Regional College, Eimear McCauley, Executive Director of Finance, Contracts & Capital Development at Western Health & Social Care Trust, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and Paul Bartholomew from Ulster University, and (front, left to right) Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, and John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, at the signing of the the Derry City and Strabane growth deal. The multi-million pound deal for Londonderry and Strabane has been officially signed off, while the Secretary of State has promised to argue for two further deals. Picture date: Wednesday September 18, 2024. PA Photo

A day of celebration has been hailed in Londonderry with the signing of a multimillion-pound city and growth deal.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn , First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were among those in Derry for the signing of the deal on Wednesday.

Derry City and Strabane mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr described the sense of pride of the council working with government and partners to see the deal delivered.

It comes amid uncertainty around funding for two other deals covering Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid South West after it emerged last week that the cash was to be paused amid a spending review.

The whole of Northern Ireland is covered by four city and growth deals worth a total of £1.7 billion.

A Westminster Government decision to pause funding until its upcoming spending review was met with widespread anger from local politicians when it was announced late on Friday.

Over the weekend it was clarified that two of the deals, Belfast regions, and Derry City and Strabane, will not be affected by the suspension.

However, the remaining two deals are still subject to the funding pause.