Derelict Northern Ireland bike shop renovated into 'much-needed commercial rental space'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:40 BST
Thanks to the extensive work, the premises is suitable for number of uses and will be a fantastic addition to the County Londonderry village

A derelict building in Northern Ireland has been transformed into a modern business premises, as part of a regeneration project supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The project, which was part funded through the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, involved complete renovation works to the business unit located on the Clooney Road in Greysteel.

The previous bicycle shop has now been renovated from top to bottom including a replacement roof, new doors and windows, new ceilings, a new heating system and updated electrics.

Pictured at the official unveiling of the revamped business unit in Greysteel are Columba Mailey, SG Construction, Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, Garry Caldwell, Funding Support Officer, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Ciaran McQuillan, councillor Dermot Nicholl, Roland Gurney, business unit owner and Rhonda Williamson, Department for CommunitiesPictured at the official unveiling of the revamped business unit in Greysteel are Columba Mailey, SG Construction, Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, Garry Caldwell, Funding Support Officer, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Ciaran McQuillan, councillor Dermot Nicholl, Roland Gurney, business unit owner and Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities
Thanks to the extensive work, the premises is suitable for number of uses and will be a fantastic addition to the village.

Welcoming the completion of the project, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The renovation work and funding provided by the Department for Communities through the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme has helped to provide much-needed commercial rental space for Greysteel.

“Council is pleased to offer this support, helping transform several vacant and dilapidated commercial premises across the Borough back into use and I wish the new tenant at Clooney Road the very best of luck in their venture.”

A DfC official added: “We welcome the opening of these new premises which will provide additional commercial facilities to be used by the local community. The completion of this scheme, as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme, demonstrates further evidence of how collaboration between the Department and colleagues in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can deliver benefits for all.”

The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

Under this funding Programme, projects have also been delivered in Armoy, Cushendall, Garvagh, Mosside, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin, with more projects underway in Bushmills, Dernaflaw, Dervock, Drumsurn and Gortnaghey to create new and enhanced facilities.

All projects delivered under the scheme will be completed by the end of March 2025.

