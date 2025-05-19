€7m-plus programme launched to help learners with disabilities

NOW Group and four supporting project partners have launched the Skills Connect Programme Action Plan, with more than €7 million in funding secured to support 2,000 learners with disabilities over the next four years, through bespoke training academies.

The Skills Connect Programme is a project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). The programme aims to tackle skills gaps across Ireland and Northern Ireland, with a focus on digitalisation and emerging markets. It seeks to deliver an inclusive, sustainable model for alternative skills development and employment pathways.

The project will be led by NOW Group, in partnership with The Cedar Foundation, Open College Network NI, Ulster University, and Dundalk Institute of Technology, with support from The Department for Economy and The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Focused on those most impacted by economic inactivity and underemployment, the programme is designed to align with market demands while creating accessible pathways to higher-level skills and employment. It also aims to challenge limiting perceptions of people with disabilities by ensuring inclusive and viable routes to advanced skills development.

Coming together to launch the €7M PEACEPLUS-funded Skills Connect Programme are, from left: Nicolas Read, Director of Business Engagement, Ulster University; Colette Henry, Head of Business Studies, Dundalk Institute of Technology; Rosie McNaughton, Director, The Cedar Foundation; Maeve Monaghan, CEO, NOW Group; Gina McIntyre, CEO, SEUPB; Graeme Wilkinson, Director of Skills, Department for the Economy; and Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD said: “The Skills Connect Programme, led by the NOW Group and its four partners - The Cedar Foundation, Open College Network Northern Ireland, University Ulster and Dundalk Institute of Technology - brings together the strengths of each partner to develop an innovative, inclusive approach to upskilling and reskilling adults living with disabilities, neurodiversity, and brain injuries.

"Its cross-border scope makes this collaboration unique and inclusive. It has the capacity to serve as a magnet for partnership with industry, North and South across multiple sectors including Hospitality/Tourism, Health and Social Care and the Green Economy, while most importantly creating life-changing opportunities for people with disabilities.

"My department is pleased to work closely with the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland and the Special EU Programmes Body on this initiative. We are strongly committed to maintaining and strengthening these partnerships and to encouraging new ones.

"Finally, I want to once again acknowledge the EU’s steadfast commitment to peace on this island, as reflected in its financial and other support. The establishment of the PEACEPLUS programme, backed by more than €1 billion, is a clear demonstration of that commitment.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Skills Connect project will enable people with disabilities to attain skills in areas where there are clear regional shortages. 2,000 individuals will receive training through a bespoke training academy. By helping them develop their skills and increase their employment prospects this project will help to address the persistent underemployment of people with a disability.”

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “By investing in skills, we are investing in people, and when we invest in people, we invest in peace. There are persistent challenges that have long hindered inclusive economic growth, particularly economic inactivity and underemployment, with a strong emphasis on people with disabilities and those who are neurodiverse. This project will address those challenges, and is funded as part of the Areas Skills Development in PEACEPLUS.

“It is fantastic to know that this project will support 2,000 participants on their skills development journey. A joined-up, area-based approach will enable education providers, industry, local authorities and community partners to work together across borders and communities. Through collaboration, these initiatives will not only foster economic growth, but also build stronger, more inclusive societies.

“The central aim of this project and of this area in PEACEPLUS is to continue to transform lives and regions in ways that truly matter and I wish the Skills Connect project every success.”

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group added: “The Skills Connect Programme represents a strategic and inclusive response to some of the most pressing economic challenges facing Northern Ireland and the border region of Ireland.

"By addressing persistent skills gaps and barriers to employment, particularly among people with disabilities and underserved communities, we are laying the foundation for a more equitable and resilient regional economy.