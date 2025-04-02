Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena’s TST group, with customers including Coca-Cola HBC, Aldi Ireland, Diageo, and the AG Barr Group, had their certification grade elevated to AA* after its latest unannounced audit

Fast-growing Northern Irish logistics firm TST Group is celebrating a coveted BRCGS certification for the sixth consecutive year.

The Ballymena-headquartered firm achieved the accreditation following an unannounced audit of its facilities, which rigorously reviewed several critical aspects of its food storage and distribution operations.

Its certification grade was elevated to AA* after its latest audit, which TST managing director Maire Claire Reid said was testament to the dedication and hard work of its warehouse team.

TST Group has secured a coveted BRCGS accreditation for the sixth consecutive year. Pictured is managing director Maire Claire Reid

The family-run firm was founded in 2012 and has grown into one of the leading logistics providers across the UK and Ireland, with customers including Coca-Cola HBC, Aldi Ireland, Diageo, and the AG Barr Group.

The BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards) certification was designed to provide a unified standard for food safety, enabling companies to demonstrate control, ensure legal responsibility and reduce audit duplication for manufacturers.

Maire Claire Reid, managing director of TST, said: “This accreditation is fantastic news for our hard-working team and reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and industry-leading standards. Our team’s consistent efforts ensure the highest levels of quality and safety across our operations.

“As a logistics provider, we understand the critical role we play in the supply chain, and this certification underscores our dedication to delivering on that responsibility with integrity, quality, and care.

“For the leading brands and customers, we work with, our BRCGS AA* certification signifies more than just compliance. It represents a benchmark in food safety and product quality management, offering assurance that our operations meet and exceed the stringent requirements needed to safeguard their products and protect consumer safety.”

TST Group, which has been a shareholder member of the Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track network since 2017, extended its partnership to support Pallet-Track’s Northern Irish operation last year.

This boosted the number of pallets TST Group handles per day for Pallet-Track from 500 to 800, while also improving efficiency and service for Pallet-Track customers shipping goods across the Irish Sea.

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “BRCGS accreditation represents the pinnacle in standards for food storage and distribution in the supply chain, a level which TST Group has worked exceptionally hard to achieve year on year. We are extremely proud of all the TST team, and we are delighted to have such a fantastic partner in Northern Ireland.

“Customers rely on our shareholder members to be an integral part in the supply chain and this accreditation can only serve reinforce the confidence they have in the service they receive.

“Congratulations to the whole TST team on this achievement.”

TST Group operates more than 200 vehicles, managing 500 trailers and maintaining 1.5 million square feet of warehousing space globally.