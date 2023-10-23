News you can trust since 1737
Female Belfast HR director with a 36-year career in construction has been honour at the 'Oscars' of the construction industry

Outstanding Contributor award for Maria Bradley at CEF Excellence Awards
By Claire Cartmill
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
A Belfast HR director with a 36-year career in construction has been recognised for her unstinting commitment to providing career paths for females in the industry.

Maria Bradley from Belfast’s Gilbert-Ash received the outstanding contributor honour at last week’s CEF Excellence Awards, the Oscars of the Northern Ireland construction industry.

Launched in 1999, the CEF Excellence Awards have been one of the most prestigious events in the Northern Ireland construction calendar. They provide an opportunity to recognise the achievements of the local industry and to publicise the substantial contribution that the sector makes to the economy and society in Northern Ireland.

The judging panel praised Maria on a career which has ‘showcased her vast and impressive breadth of experience, working from PA level to growing into the firm’s leader across HR, CSR as well as a range of other areas.

The judges said: “Maria has shown herself to be a leader in construction – helping to modernise, develop and nurture the next generation.

“She has a strong focus on diversity and in particular, bringing more women into what is a male-dominated industry, as well volunteering across a number of roles.”

A Belfast HR director with a 36-year career in construction has been recognised for her unstinting commitment to providing career paths for females in the industry. Picture presenting Gilbert-Ash HR director, Maria Bradley with her Outstanding Contribution award are comperes, Sarah Travers and George Clarke along with CEF chief executive, Mark SpenceA Belfast HR director with a 36-year career in construction has been recognised for her unstinting commitment to providing career paths for females in the industry. Picture presenting Gilbert-Ash HR director, Maria Bradley with her Outstanding Contribution award are comperes, Sarah Travers and George Clarke along with CEF chief executive, Mark Spence
Congratulating her on the prestigious award, Gilbert-Ash managing director, Ray Hutchinson said the honour was a fitting accolade for someone who has given so

much to the company as well as devoting her own time to supporting and driving initiatives which enhance and promote the image of the construction industry.

He explained: “Maria has been at the centre of our drive to be more gender diverse and inclusive, inspiring hearts and minds at every level of the company and taking us on a journey which has undeniably helped improve our business and made Gilbert-Ash a welcoming place to work.

“I can’t think of a more deserving recipient of this award and everyone at Gilbert-Ash was thrilled to learn that Maria won it.”

Gilbert-Ash has a unique approach to construction, fit-out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, science and

technology, retail and residential.

