A Fermanagh and Omagh Council officer has been crowned Local Government Employee of the Year.

Audience development and marketing manager, Tracey McCallan was awarded the prestigious accolade after a competitive judging process.

Having worked for the Council for over 12 years, Tracey has been part of the Wellbeing and Culture Service and works across a number of key areas including business development, strategic initiatives, customer experience, and communications.

Tracey McCallan from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been named the Local Government Employee of the Year. Pictured are Cllr Martin Kearney, NILGA president, Claire Carleton, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Tracey McCallan, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Sandra Pollock, vice chair of the William Johnston Memorial Trust and Cllr Barry McElduff, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair

She was commended by judges for her drive and determination to deliver on behalf of the people of Fermanagh and Omagh and, in particular, her work during Covid-19 on town centre recovery programmes across Omagh and Enniskillen.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association and sponsored by the William Johnston Memorial Trust, the Local Government Employee of the Year award recognises the best and brightest across Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils.

Ten local government employees across Northern Ireland were shortlisted by the judges, with Tracey coming out on top and Claire Carleton, a resilience manager from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, finishing as runner up.

Fergus Wheeler, chairman of award sponsor the William Johnston Memorial Trust, said: "The William Johnston Memorial Trust is delighted to again sponsor the Local Government Employee of The Year Award. The purpose of the award is to encourage and recognise excellence within local government and this year has seen a marked increase in the number and quality of nominations thereby fulfilling the aims of the award. We applaud all the participants for their efforts. A special congratulations to Tracey for being awarded the top prize and to everyone who was shortlisted this year.”

NILGA president cllr Martin Kearney, explained: “The strength and quality of this year’s entries are testament to the skilled, talented, and caring workforce within local government in Northern Ireland. Councils can only deliver the essential public services we all enjoy through the tireless work of our council officers and employees. Whether that’s waste management, local economic development, community planning, arts and culture, or any number of other key services, our council officers are what makes local government function on a daily basis. Congratulations to all those who were shortlisted for this year’s Local Government Employee of the Year Award and a special congratulations to Tracey for her recognition.”

Fermanagh and Omagh chief executive Alison McCullagh, added: “Everyone at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is well aware of Tracey’s commitment, drive, and talents, and this award is entirely deserved. On behalf of everyone from the council and our district, I want to congratulate Tracey on this fantastic achievement and recognition of her hard work over the past number of years in particular.”

