Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced that Belfast company Fern Software has secured two multi-million pound contracts in Singapore.

Fern Software provides cutting-edge software solutions for the financial services sector.

The contracts, with Singapore Police and the Singapore Government Staff Credit Co-operative Society, were announced following the Minister’s all-Ireland trade mission to Singapore last week alongside Invest Northern Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

Minister Murphy said: “The success of Fern Software in securing these multi-million pound contracts highlights the vast opportunities available to companies from the north, both in Singapore and across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

"Singapore is a global hub for financial services, and it’s inspiring to see companies like Fern Software leading the way with its innovative solutions.

“Last week, I was in Singapore with seven local fintech companies, supporting their efforts to increase their exports and forge valuable relationships in the region. Fern Software’s achievement is a testament to the ability of our local companies to compete on the international stage.”

Pictured at Fern Software’s stand on the Ireland pavilion at the Singapore Fintech Festival last week are Eli Fairon, director, Fern Software, John McGuckin, managing director, Fern Software, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, Robin Andrews of Invest NI’s Singapore office and Kieran Donoghue, CEO, Invest NI

The contracts will see Fern Software’s advanced banking platform, including its award-winning Quantum AI solution, deployed by the Singapore Police and the Singapore Government Staff Credit Co-operative Society.

John McGucken, MD at Fern Software said: “Securing these two contracts marks a significant milestone for us in Singapore, reflecting our growing footprint in this vital market.

“Our Quantum AI and core banking solutions are reshaping the landscape for co-op societies, enhancing their efficiency and empowering them to serve members with even greater impact. These new partnerships open exciting opportunities for Fern Software’s future growth, both in Singapore and across the wider Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region. We’re committed to delivering top-tier financial technology and expanding our reach to drive real value for clients worldwide.”

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Belfast, Fern Software has grown into a global company with offices across six countries, including Singapore, where it has operated since 2014. The company’s innovative software is used by financial institutions in more than 35 countries, serving millions of customers worldwide.

Invest NI’s CEO, Kieran Donoghue, added: “Fern Software has established a strong reputation in Singapore over the last decade and more recently has utilised the expertise of our in-market team which has offered guidance and support to help it meet local market requirements.