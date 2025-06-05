The new concept is a brand extension for Little Wing, designed to offer fresh pizza and fast service, perfect for people heading to concerts, Belfast Giants games and other events in The SSE Arena, as well as residents and visitors to the nearby Titanic Quarter

Northern Ireland pizzeria brand, Little Wing is set to open its twelfth pizza outlet in Northern Ireland this summer.

Following a £500,000 investment, Little Wing Sliced is set to open at Odyssey Place in August, creating 20 new jobs.

Open daily from 12pm, the new restaurant will serve a core selection of 24-inch pizzas, designed to share, alongside pizza by the slice and a range of delicious sides, with seating for up to 60 people.

Luke Wolsey, managing director, Little Wing, said: “We are excited to bring this new concept for Little Wing to Odyssey Place this summer.

“We have been selling pizza by the slice in our original Ann Street location since 2009, and for the last few years at our hatch in the garden at The National, which has been absolutely flying, so we’re excited to roll this concept out on a larger scale.

"The residential catchment of the Titanic Quarter and the high footfall events and experiences in both Odyssey Place and The SSE Arena, Belfast make this an exciting location to trial our new Little Wing Sliced concept.

“For families and groups of friends heading to an event in the Arena, or on to the cinema, bowling, or W5, this will be a convenient and economical option for a quick meal to fuel their adventures and the concept has been designed with these customers in mind.

"We’ve invested in a big kitchen with large deck ovens designed to help us deliver the Little Wing pizzas everyone knows and loves at higher volumes.”

Eamon Butler, director, CBRE NI added: “We look forward to welcoming Little Wing to Odyssey Place this summer. The brand has developed a loyal following and will no doubt be a popular addition to the growing food and beverage offering at Belfast’s premier leisure and entertainment complex.”

Little Wing first opened in October 2009 on Ann Street in Belfast, bringing delicious, authentic Naples-style pizzas to Northern Ireland.