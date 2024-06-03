Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The merger of Kerr Henderson Financial Services and Ashtree will create one of the largest privately owned independent financial advice firms in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland financial services firm Kerr Henderson (KHFS) has been acquired by Newry’s Ashtree Financial Services Ltd.

Michael Blaney, managing director (MD) of Ashtree and former owner of Autoline purchased the Belfast business for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The merger of KHFS and Ashtree will create one of the largest privately owned independent financial advice firms in Northern Ireland providing wealth management, workplace pension consultancy, mortgage & financial wellbeing services. The combined businesses will be responsible for over £1 billion of client assets.

Leading Belfast and London based financial services firm Kerr Henderson (KHFS) has been acquired by Michael Blaney, managing director (MD) of Ashtree Financial Services Ltd, and former owner of Autoline, for an undisclosed amount

Michael said: “Kerr Henderson Financial Services is well established in the market, with a highly respected reputation for delivering for clients. The businesses have many shared values, are a great cultural fit and have a strong client-first mentality. The combined team will have an enviable depth of experience and specialist technical expertise.

“The increased capacity will allow us to accelerate our plans for growth while continuing to deliver tailored financial advice that is built to evolve with the needs and objectives of our clients. This latest step in our growth strategy will allow us to invest further in our people and technology as we seek to make more strategic acquisitions, enhance client outcomes and service and differentiate ourselves from our competitors.

“Moving forward, all group protection, healthcare, and mental & physical well-being services will be delivered via a strategic partnership with Incorporate Benefits LLP (IB) which is led by former KHFS owner John Kerr and his business partner, Audrey Spence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"KHFS and IB will continue working together and plan to expand their strategic partnership locally and nationally to deliver a specialist and market-leading client experience”.

John Kerr, former Group CEO of Kerr Henderson, explained: “It was crucially important to me that any future owner of Kerr Henderson (Financial Services) Limited shared the same customer centric approach the business has staked its reputation on since 1962. I’m confident that Michael Blaney shares these values and I’m delighted both entities will continue to share the same offices and work together in their respective specialties in the years ahead.

“Moving forward, all group protection, healthcare, and mental and physical well-being services will be delivered via a strategic partnership with Incorporate Benefits LLP (IB) which is led by former KHFS owner John Kerr and his business partner, Audrey Spence. KHFS and IB will continue working together and plan to expand their strategic partnership locally and nationally to deliver a specialist and market-leading client experience.”