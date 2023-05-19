Business Leaders from across the island will gather in Belfast for the InterTradeIreland Business Summit ’23 on Thursday, June 8.

The event, which is free to attend, will take place at the Belfast International Convention Centre (ICC).

Keynote speakers at the summit include Brian O'Driscoll, former Irish rugby international and successful entrepreneur; and leading economist and broadcaster David McWilliams. Panel sessions will take place featuring industry leaders such as Tina McKenzie CEO of Staffline Ireland, Mark Dowds CEO of Responsible and Joan Mulvihill digitalisation lead at Siemens. These discussions will offer practical advice and insight on topics including ambition and leadership and the global business opportunity in sustainability.

There will also be a focus on innovation, as serial entrepreneur Bobby Healy from drone delivery company Manna, and Stuart Harvey from Datactics will illustrate how cutting-edge technologies will impact firms of all sizes across the island. Delegates will also have the chance to hear from both large and small companies about how they have embraced automation, digitalisation and sustainability to transform their operations, improve productivity and create new economic opportunities.

The summit, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Mark Simpson, aims to provide a platform for businesses to share ideas, exchange knowledge, and collaborate with one another to drive economic growth and prosperity.

The event is being organised by InterTradeIreland, the all-island trade and business development body. InterTradeIreland was established to grow cross-border trade and identify opportunities for economic co-operation between both parts of the island. The organisation supports businesses to grow their export potential, collaborate on cross-border innovation opportunities to increase their competitiveness, and access funding to accelerate growth.

Margaret Hearty, InterTradeIreland's chief executive officer, said: "The Business Summit ‘23 is a really unique opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to gain insights from experts, learn about the latest trends and best practices in their sector and to network with other businesses. We are excited to host this event in Belfast, a city that has seen significant economic growth and transformation in recent years, and we look forward to welcoming business leaders from across the island.

“In the 25th anniversary year of the historic Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and the establishment of InterTradeIreland under Strand Two of the agreement, this event will showcase the progress achieved, as well as a roadmap to help businesses embrace the opportunities for the next 25 years.”

Tickets for the InterTradeIreland Business Summit 23 are now available on the event website, and attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their place.

The InterTradeIreland Business Summit ’23 will take place from 9am to 3.30 pm. To register for the free event and to see the list of speakers, visit here.

InterTradeIreland Business Summit ‘23 to take place in Belfast ICC on Thursday, June 8. Pictured at the launch are Margaret Hearty, CEO InterTradeIreland with Sean Dobbs, CEO Forged Innovation and Mark Dodds, CEO Responsible