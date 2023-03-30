The multi-specialism law firm, which employs 53 staff between its Belfast city centre and Ballyhackamore offices, has continued to sustain significant growth year on year and experienced its most successful year to date in 2022.An experienced lawyer recognised by the Chambers and Legal 500 directories, Jan Cunningham has been a partner at Millar McCall Wylie since 2011 and leads its employment law department.Speaking about his new role, Jan said: “I am extremely honoured to be stepping into the role of managing partner, following in the footsteps of Peter McCall, who will continue to be as active as ever, leading our real estate team with his invaluable expertise. The firm has a talented and experienced board of directors and along with our chief operating officer, I know I will benefit from continued support and direction.“We have ambitious plans across all areas of the firm, underpinned by our first class team and the support of my fellow directors. Our focus is on growing client work whilst cultivating an employee experience that attracts and retains the very best talent. Maintaining a positive culture as we continue to scale is key.“I would like to thank the whole team at Millar McCall Wylie for their ongoing support as well as our clients for their trust, partnership and loyalty.”One of the founders and outgoing managing partner Peter McCall, added: “I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Jan. He is extremely well regarded by his colleagues, clients and peers and is ideally positioned to help us deliver the growth plans we have in place, whilst continuing to nurture our progressive, inclusive company ethos.“We are growing and that is thanks to driven people throughout the firm. This development of Jan’s role is a very positive, natural progression as the firm continues to evolve. Everyone at Millar McCall Wylie congratulates Jan as we embrace this next chapter with enthusiasm.”