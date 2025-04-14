Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymoney female-only gym is in the running for four different awards across the fitness and workplace sectors.

Forge Female Fitness has been shortlisted for Health & Wellbeing StartUp of the Year (Northern Ireland) at the UK StartUp Awards 2025.

In addition, Forge is a finalist for Best New Business/StartUp at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards AND the Meetinghouse Street gym is also once again in the running for Gym of the Year at the Local Women Sport Awards 2025, a title the studio picked up last year.

Completing the quartet of nominations, Forge’s Head Coach Joanne Hall has been nominated for Coach of the Year at the Local Women Sport Awards.

Forge Fitness coaches - Grace Smith, Sarah Lacey, and Joanne Hall. CREDIT GRACE SMITH

Grace Smith, the driving force behind local businesses Forge Female Fitness and Workforce Wellness, said that the latest nominations mark the 12th national award coming the way of her two business – either winning the titles outright or being shirtlisted as a finalist.

Grace said it was a “huge milestone that reflects the momentum, mission, and impact of both brands.”

Workforce Wellness, has also secured national recognition, being shortlisted for Best Corporate Healthcare Programme at the Private Healthcare Excellence Awards 2025 for its groundbreaking work with construction leader GRAHAM.

Through a strategic, embedded approach, Workforce Wellness delivered coaching and cultural change that impacted hundreds of employees across multiple locations, using a new platform and coaching programme.

Grace Smith, the driving force behind local businesses Forge Female Fitness and Workforce Wellness. CREDIT GRACE SMITH