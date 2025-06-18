Free chicken sandwiches, Mardi Gras vibes, and 100 new jobs as the iconic fried chicken brand expands its footprint in Antrim
After much anticipation, New Orleans-born fried chicken brand, Popeyes, has confirmed that it will open its second location in Northern Ireland on Monday, July 7 at 11am.
Located at The Junction, Antrim, the restaurant will offer dine-in, but in a first for the brand locally, also offer drive-thru.
To celebrate, the world-famous chicken restaurant will share its warm Louisiana hospitality on opening day with free Chicken Sandwiches for the first 50 customers on foot, and first 50 through the drive-thru.
The first three people in each queue will also win free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year, and a Mardi Gras-inspired live brass band will bring the authentic spirit of New Orleans to Antrim. Popeyes has become synonymous with opening day queues around the block, so local chicken fans are encouraged to arrive early, with queues officially starting from 9am.
Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our first drive thru location in Northern Ireland, following the success of our Belfast Forestside opening last year.
"Northern Ireland remains a key focus in our expansion plans, and we’re looking forward to bringing a taste of New Orleans to the people of Antrim and the surrounding areas.”
The Antrim restaurant demonstrates Popeyes ongoing commitment to Northern Ireland. It will create 100 local jobs, adding to the 90 created at the Forestside store location, which opened in September 2024.
On its entry to Northern Ireland, the brand had been clear that the island of Ireland was firmly part of its growth strategy – and new locations are being explored on an ongoing basis to fuel the region’s ongoing love affair with fried chicken.
To keep up to date with plans for the July 7 opening follow @PopeyesUK on Instagram and TikTok.