Fan favourites are back alongside a brand-new menu of fresh, feel-good dishes launching this month in Victoria Square

Beloved Asian restaurant wagamama is making its much-anticipated return to Belfast with the reopening of its Victoria Square location on October 22!

To celebrate the upcoming opening, wagamama kicked things off with a bang, offering fans an exclusive sneak peek and complimentary tasting of the new menu ahead of launch. The limited preview events will give 1,000 guests the opportunity to enjoy a free meal and experience wagamama before doors officially open. All preview event spots have now been filled.

What’s more – wagamama is launching a refreshed menu packed with tasty new additions. At its heart is the kids’ bento box* £7.50 for under-12s - a build-your-own meal with a choice of main, rice or noodles, vegetables, and sauce, served with gyoza and prawn crackers.

For everyone else, the line-up includes new savoury baos such as Korean fried chicken and tonkatsu pork, alongside upgraded favourites like Korean barbecue brisket and hoisin pulled duck. For the sweet tooth, customers can enjoy innovative dessert baos, while comforting mains such as the rich gochujang pork belly ramen and hearty katsu udon offer plenty of flavour and can be customised or enjoyed vegan.

Of course, wagamama’s iconic classics are also returning – including the legendary katsu curry, fresh chili chicken ramen and delicious yaki soba, made fresh to order and packed with feel-good flavour.

Kelan O'Reilly, territory manager for wagamama Northern Ireland said: "We’re thrilled to welcome wagamama back to Belfast, offering the iconic dishes fans love along with exciting new additions.

"We can’t wait to open the doors and bring back the fresh flavours, speedy service, and unique wagamama atmosphere everyone has been missing."

Steve Mangleshot, global executive chef at Wagamama, a creative force behind the new menu added: “Our new menu is packed with fresh, bold flavours, from nourishing mains to shareable bao buns, giving guests more ways than ever to make every meal their own.

"Our bento boxes also give kids the chance to discover new flavours and enjoy a variety of carefully balanced dishes. Whether you are after something familiar or looking to try something new, the menu has something for the whole family.”