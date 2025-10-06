Friends of the Cancer Centre joins forces with HNH Partners in fresh fundraising drive
The Belfast and Edinburgh-based company has chosen Friends of the Cancer Centre, which has been supporting local patients for four decades this year, to raise vital funds in its mission to make a real difference to the lives of those impacted by cancer.
Established in 1985 by a group of passionate and dedicated volunteers and based at Belfast City Hospital, Friends of the Cancer Centre has grown to be one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities, investing over £1 million into local cancer services every year to support patients and their families.
Around 9,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year in Northern Ireland with Friends of the Cancer Centre funding and supporting 50 members of staff including 20 specialist nurses.
Pam Gillies, Partner and Head of Strategic Planning and Business Advisory at HNH Partners, said:
“At HNH, we are committed not only to supporting our clients but also to making a positive contribution to the wider community.
“Friends of the Cancer Centre has been chosen by our staff as a charity that resonates strongly with our team, many of whom have had friends or loved ones impacted by cancer.
“We are looking forward to raising vital funds, volunteering our time, and working closely with the charity to support the life-changing services it provides."
Ana Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, added:
"We are delighted that HNH Partners has chosen Friends of the Cancer Centre as its official charity partner. The support of local businesses is vital in enabling us to continue funding essential projects in patient care, comfort, research, and cancer awareness.
“Each year, we invest more than £1 million back into local cancer services, and partnerships like this ensure we can reach even more patients and families when they need us most."