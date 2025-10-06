Friends of the Cancer Centre joins forces with HNH Partners in fresh fundraising drive

A leading local charity which provides care and support for thousands of people affected by cancer across Northern Ireland is set to benefit from a new fundraising partnership with leading financial advisory firm HNH Partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast and Edinburgh-based company has chosen Friends of the Cancer Centre, which has been supporting local patients for four decades this year, to raise vital funds in its mission to make a real difference to the lives of those impacted by cancer.

Established in 1985 by a group of passionate and dedicated volunteers and based at Belfast City Hospital, Friends of the Cancer Centre has grown to be one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities, investing over £1 million into local cancer services every year to support patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 9,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year in Northern Ireland with Friends of the Cancer Centre funding and supporting 50 members of staff including 20 specialist nurses.

Leading financial advisory firm HNH Partners has announced that it has joined forces with local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre to support families impacted by cancer. In addition to raising money and volunteering their time to support Friends of the Cancer Centre’s work, staff will also become more cancer aware through the charity’s Breast Bud and Talking Balls campaigns, which raise vital awareness of breast and testicular cancer. Pictured to launch the partnership are (left to right), Shelley Mooney, Friends of the Cancer Centre’s urology clinical nurse specialist; Ana Wilkinson, chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, and Pam Gillies, partner and head of strategic planning and business advisory at HNH Partners

Pam Gillies, Partner and Head of Strategic Planning and Business Advisory at HNH Partners, said:

“At HNH, we are committed not only to supporting our clients but also to making a positive contribution to the wider community.

“Friends of the Cancer Centre has been chosen by our staff as a charity that resonates strongly with our team, many of whom have had friends or loved ones impacted by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to raising vital funds, volunteering our time, and working closely with the charity to support the life-changing services it provides."

Ana Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, added:

"We are delighted that HNH Partners has chosen Friends of the Cancer Centre as its official charity partner. The support of local businesses is vital in enabling us to continue funding essential projects in patient care, comfort, research, and cancer awareness.