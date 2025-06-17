Young people finishing school, college or university and hoping to earn extra cash after their exams can download the HMRC app to get the details they need to be summer-job ready, says HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

With instant access to their National Insurance number, tax code, and employment history, young people can get job-ready and paid correctly this summer using the HMRC app

Young people finishing school, college or university and hoping to earn extra cash after their exams can download the HMRC app to get the details they need to be summer-job ready, says HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Jobseekers who use the HMRC app have their employment history to hand to get their job application in promptly. Once they start working, the HMRC app means they will have their tax code and National Insurance (NI) number to give to their employer to ensure they are paid correctly and pay the correct amount of tax, putting more money in the pockets of working people

Between May and August last year, on average 40,000 additional young people were employed each month compared to September to December. Whether young people are looking for work in the hospitality industry, leisure, retail or fruit picking, downloading the HMRC app makes applying for a job simple, giving them instant access to the tax and salary details they need with minimal fuss.

Young people make up a fifth of all HMRC app users with more than 1.2 million people aged 25 and under downloading it by April 2025.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s chief customer officer, said: “Earning extra cash is important when young people have down time from studying. Downloading the HMRC app is a simple way to ensure they can apply for their job quickly and get on with earning extra cash.”

One of the most important pieces of information jobseekers need when starting a new job is their NI number. More than 146,000 people called the National Insurance helpline in the 12 months to the beginning of April reporting they had lost or forgotten their NI number.

It’s quicker and easier for individuals to access their NI number via the HMRC app. They can download it to keep it safely in their phone’s digital wallet to use whenever it’s needed. In the 12 months to April 2025, there were almost 90,000 NI number downloads by app users aged 25 and under.

Young people should keep their National Insurance number safe in their digital wallets and only share it with people, such as an employer, to help prevent possible identity fraud.