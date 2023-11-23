Independent advisory Turley has strengthened its offering across Northern Ireland with three appointments at its Belfast office.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rosemary Daly re-joins the consultancy as a director in Turley’s planning team, having worked as commissioner with the Planning Appeals Commission Northern Ireland. With more than 26 years in the built environment and planning sector she brings extensive experience of delivering planning decisions across a wide range of environmental and planning issues throughout Northern Ireland.

As a principal commissioner, Rosemary was key in setting up the process for the delivery of independent examinations of Local Development Plans for Northern Ireland, delivering the first independent examinations for the Belfast Local Development Plan Strategy and the Mid and East Antrim Plan Strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her new role at Turley, Rosemary will focus on delivering new and existing net zero infrastructure opportunities across the island of Ireland, as well as providing expert planning advisory services to clients across residential, commercial, industrial, and rural development proposals in the Northern Ireland market.

Rosemary is joined by Ryan Watt and Aoife Byrne, who have both joined as assistant planner and will be supporting the advisory’s planning team on projects across a wide range of sectors.

Speaking about the appointments, senior director for Ireland, Dr Michael Gordon, said: “It’s an exciting time to welcome all three of our new members to the Turley team. We have been operating in Ireland for over 25 years and alongside our growing Northern Ireland team, we have been expanding our presence in Dublin since opening our office in 2020.”

Angela Wiggam, head of planning, Ireland, added: “Rosemary is an expert in her field and will support the value we add as multi-service advisors, working collaboratively with our clients to effect positive change while navigating the challenges of the planning systems operating on this island.

Independent advisory Turley has made three new appointments in its Belfast office, strengthening its offering to clients and reflecting growing demand for its unique multi-service offer. Pictured are Leo Kilkenny, assistant planner, Rosemary Daly, director, Catherine Norris, senior planner; Dr Michael Gordon, senior director; Angela Wiggam, director, head of planning Ireland, Andrew Smith, associate director, Strategic Communications, Ryan Watt, assistant planner and Aoife Byrne, assistant planner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to welcome all three new members of the team, including Ryan and Aoife who will continue to ensure our expert delivery on projects across a range of sectors.”