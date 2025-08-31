Postmaster Dessie Donnelly and wife Bernadette celebrate 40 years at the helm of Galbally Post Office

Popular postmaster Dessie Donnelly has two major milestones this year for Galbally Post Office - the 175th anniversary of his family setting up this branch in Northern Ireland, and his 40 years at the helm

Galbally Post Office in Co Tyrone is celebrating an amazing 175th anniversary – with the Donnelly family proudly at the helm for its entire history.

Current postmaster Dessie Donnelly is also marking his own personal milestone, as he celebrates 40 years of dedicated service since taking over the role on 1 September 1985.

Located at 160 Gortnagola Road, Dungannon, Galbally Post Office has been a cornerstone of this rural community since it was first established in 1850. The Donnelly family's connection is now believed to represent the longest continuous family-run Post Office in the UK.

Dessie's mother, Annie Donnelly was the postmistress at Galbally Post Office in Co Tyrone for 50 years

“I’m really proud to think that my family appears to hold the UK record for a Post Office run by one family for the longest length of time,” Dessie said. “It’s great that the Donnelly family has achieved 175 years serving this Galbally community.”

The branch’s origins trace back to Dessie’s father’s uncles, Bernard and Peter Donnelly, who were among the first to run it, and possibly a third of Dessie’s great uncles. Bernard Donnelly is listed in the 1851 census as being employed at the Post Office. Dessie’s brother, Charles, still lives at the location of the original branch.

The Post Office moved to its current site in 1935 under the stewardship of Dessie’s mother, Annie Donnelly, who served as postmistress for 50 years. Dessie was born and raised in the family home attached to the Post Office and has lived there his entire life.

40 years' long service award presented by Post Office regional manager Craig Black and area manager Timmy Grant to postmaster Dessie Donnelly, pictured with his wife Bernadette

He and his wife Bernadette have remained committed to serving the Galbally community, even during turbulent periods like The Troubles, and more recently during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite the difficult times during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, these have generally been very happy times for my wife, Bernadette and I, running Galbally Post Office. I love interacting with customers as I really like dealing with people,” he explained.

“During the Covid pandemic I stayed open to maintain vital Post Office services including sending mail and banking, as the nearest bank is seven miles away. Times have changed over the years and the number of banks has greatly decreased, so the Post Office has become the place for many people to do their banking. In this rural farming community many people still want to use cash or cheques rather than online banking.”

Post Office area manager Timmy Grant praised Dessie’s service and presented him with a 40 years’ long service award: “I want to really thank Dessie for the great service that he’s provided to his rural village and outlying areas for four decades.

“I was blown away to find out that Galbally Post Office has been run by the Donnelly family for its entire time.

"That’s seriously impressive that the branch has been open since 1850. It’s also remarkable that Dessie and his mother have run the branch for over half that time. Dessie is a founder member of the local Torrent Credit Union, formed in 1969 and has served on the Board for over 56 years.”