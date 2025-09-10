Ireland’s leading AI Conference returns this October

AICON will look at how artificial intelligence is reshaping key industries and society now and in future

AICON is back for its seventh year, reaffirming its position as the largest and most influential AI conference in Ireland.

As AI is increasingly adopted in all aspects of life, the two-day conference will draw together technologists with business leaders and researchers, to show how getting to grips with AI can help businesses achieve further success and growth.

AICON Belfast 2025 will return on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 October, with events taking place across two of the city’s most iconic venues.

Day one, hosted at Titanic Belfast, will set the stage with high-profile keynotes, panel discussions, and networking opportunities showcasing how AI is reshaping industries and society.

Dr. Stephen Spinelli Jr., President of Babson College, will deliver the keynote address, highlighting how entrepreneurship education can restore stability in a turbulent world. He will explore how artificial intelligence can amplify Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, driving solutions at scale.

The conference will once again feature its signature ‘twin-track’ format, with two programmes running in parallel: AI Now and AI Next.

AI Now will explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, with a strong focus on practical takeaways. Sessions will provide actionable insights and best practices for adopting AI in a safe, transparent and accountable way.

A feature of the AI Now track includes a keynote panel AI Across the Globe – Transforming Industry with AI will feature Ruth McGuiness, Kainos, Lyndsay Shields, Danske Bank UK, and Rachel Bland, NHBC, exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries worldwide.

AI Next will look to the future of artificial intelligence, offering visionary perspectives on its potential to transform both society and the economy. This track will explore the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as AI continues to evolve.

Among the highlights is a fireside chat, Reimagining Business: AI, Leadership, and the Future of Organisational Transformation, featuring Gareth Workman, Kainos, and Dr Stephen McKeown, Allstate. Drawing on McKeown’s experience driving digital transformation at Allstate, the session will examine how AI is reshaping business models, workforce dynamics, and leadership.

Speaking ahead of the conference Gareth Workman Chief AI Officer at Kainos said: “AI is no longer optional – it’s becoming the foundation of how value is created and how society expects to engage. At Kainos, we believe the opportunity lies not just in adopting AI, but in shaping an AI-native future that is trusted, responsible, and human-centric.

“Conferences like AICON are vital because they bring together industry, academia, and government to share lessons, confront challenges, and unlock new opportunities. By working together, we can ensure AI delivers real value – transforming what matters most for businesses, people, and society.”

On Friday 3 October, the conference will move to W5 Belfast. Hosted by the AI Collaboration Centre (AICC), this day will offer a deeper dive into academic breakthroughs, cross-sector collaboration, and emerging technologies driving progress across healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, and beyond.

Michaela Black, Principal Investigator at AICC added: “AICON 2025 is about looking beyond the hype to see where artificial intelligence is truly taking us. For Northern Ireland, it’s an opportunity to show how a small region can punch above its weight on the global stage, not just adopting AI, but shaping how it’s used responsibly and for the benefit of society.

“The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre exists to bridge industry, academia, research and government and AICON is where those worlds come together to imagine the future and start building it today. We’re especially proud to be hosting Day 2 of the event on 3rd October at W5 Belfast, where we’ll showcase cutting-edge research, real-world use cases and the collaborative spirit driving AI forward in Northern Ireland.”

AICON Belfast 2025 is hosted by Kainos, and supported by Matrix, Allstate, Options Technology, Deloitte, Software NI, Danske Bank, Belfast City Council and the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC).