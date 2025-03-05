Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards

By Alison Elder
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Food and drink in Ireland go hand in hand. For many of us the bar is where we go to celebrate, have a quick bite, meet with friends, grab a coffee, watch the match; and for many provides an important lifeline and link to the local community.

Ireland's alcohol industry contributes over €2bn to the economy, supporting over 92,000 jobs in brewing, distilling, agriculture and hospitality.

Drinks industry visitor centres attract over 1.5 million tourists every year and offer a platform for tourists to learn about the internationally recognisable brands made here in Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And for many overseas visitors the Irish Pub is integral to their visit, with 80% of visitors planning a visit to one during their stay.

Irish Bar & Cocktail AwardsIrish Bar & Cocktail Awards
Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards

Shane Smith, Managing Director said. “YesChef is primarily about promoting the hospitality industry in Ireland, we travel the country meeting publicans, hoteliers, restaurateurs and chefs and they all have one thing in

common; they work tremendously hard to improve, innovate and promote their businesses, making our wonderful country a more hospitable destination for visitors from at home and abroad.”

The Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards presents the perfect opportunity to shout about your business, it’s free to enter, participating venues will be visited by an experienced ‘Mystery Guest’ and an expert panel of judges will select the regional and national winners.

The Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards are the only All-Ireland awards programme and are proud to be so. Join us in celebrating the best and nominate your favourites now.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice