Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards
Ireland's alcohol industry contributes over €2bn to the economy, supporting over 92,000 jobs in brewing, distilling, agriculture and hospitality.
Drinks industry visitor centres attract over 1.5 million tourists every year and offer a platform for tourists to learn about the internationally recognisable brands made here in Ireland.
And for many overseas visitors the Irish Pub is integral to their visit, with 80% of visitors planning a visit to one during their stay.
Shane Smith, Managing Director said. “YesChef is primarily about promoting the hospitality industry in Ireland, we travel the country meeting publicans, hoteliers, restaurateurs and chefs and they all have one thing in
common; they work tremendously hard to improve, innovate and promote their businesses, making our wonderful country a more hospitable destination for visitors from at home and abroad.”
The Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards presents the perfect opportunity to shout about your business, it’s free to enter, participating venues will be visited by an experienced ‘Mystery Guest’ and an expert panel of judges will select the regional and national winners.
The Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards are the only All-Ireland awards programme and are proud to be so. Join us in celebrating the best and nominate your favourites now.