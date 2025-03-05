Food and drink in Ireland go hand in hand. For many of us the bar is where we go to celebrate, have a quick bite, meet with friends, grab a coffee, watch the match; and for many provides an important lifeline and link to the local community.

Ireland's alcohol industry contributes over €2bn to the economy, supporting over 92,000 jobs in brewing, distilling, agriculture and hospitality.

Drinks industry visitor centres attract over 1.5 million tourists every year and offer a platform for tourists to learn about the internationally recognisable brands made here in Ireland.

And for many overseas visitors the Irish Pub is integral to their visit, with 80% of visitors planning a visit to one during their stay.

Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards

Shane Smith, Managing Director said. “YesChef is primarily about promoting the hospitality industry in Ireland, we travel the country meeting publicans, hoteliers, restaurateurs and chefs and they all have one thing in

common; they work tremendously hard to improve, innovate and promote their businesses, making our wonderful country a more hospitable destination for visitors from at home and abroad.”

The Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards presents the perfect opportunity to shout about your business, it’s free to enter, participating venues will be visited by an experienced ‘Mystery Guest’ and an expert panel of judges will select the regional and national winners.