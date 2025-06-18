Maureen Jones, managing director of Karelian Diamonds excited about the find

Karelian Diamonds set to launch comprehensive exploration programme after identifying promising copper mineralisation in newly awarded Northern Ireland licence area

Irish explorer Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) has identified the historic Cappagh Copper Mine in County Tyrone as a significant new exploration target, marking a major step forward in its natural resource activities in Northern Ireland.

The discovery was made within the company's recently awarded KDR4 licence area, known for its historical mining activity and geological features favourable for copper mineralisation.

This new copper target further strengthens Karelian’s strategic position in the region, complementing earlier findings of nickel, copper, and Platinum Group Elements (PGE) across its broader Northern Ireland licence portfolio.

Initial desk-based studies and reconnaissance work have highlighted the Cappagh Copper Mine area as a promising new target for the Company's exploration.

Further investigation and detailed exploration programmes are now being planned to fully assess the potential of the Cappagh Copper Mine and the adjacent area. These programmes will initially include detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling and will build on the significant database of knowledge analysed by Dr. Larry Hulbert through 2024 in which he identified Nickel, Copper and Platinum Group Elements within the Company’s licence areas in Northern Ireland together with other potential areas for review.

Dr Hulbert’s review also included the establishment of a comprehensive database incorporating geology, geochemistry, geophysics, remote sensing, and base Geographic Information System (GIS) information including TELLUS data and gravity geophysical data.

Maureen Jones, managing director of Karelian Diamonds, said: “The identification of the historic Cappagh Copper Mine within the recently granted KDR4 licence area is a very exciting development for the company and complements our existing understanding of the region's broader mineral prospectivity, providing a tangible copper target.