Six new StreetDeck Ultroliners join the Bus Vannin fleet, bringing cleaner, more efficient technology and marking 50 years of nationalised bus services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first next generation, cutting-edge diesel buses developed and built by Northern Ireland engineering firm Wrightbus will shortly go into service on the Isle of Man, replacing vehicles that have been serving the island’s people for up to 14 years.

The new StreetDeck Ultroliners will form part of the Bus Vannin fleet, and are the first new double decks bought by the government-owned bus service since the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ultroliner is powered by a Cummins B6.7 litre six-cylinder diesel engine, married with the latest Voith DIWA NXT 7-speed transmission, delivering a bus that will continue Wrightbus’s legacy of ultra-low emission diesel powered buses.

The new StreetDeck Ultroliners will form part of the Bus Vannin fleet, and are the first new double decks bought by the government-owned bus service since the pandemic

Director of Bus Vannin Ian Bates said: “Bus Vannin needs to replace old buses every year on a rolling basis. Typically, the buses being replaced have worked for 12 to 14 years and covered 600,000 miles.

“As the buses age they become unreliable, require additional maintenance and are prone to gearbox or engine failures, which can cost over £35,000 to replace.”

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Isle of Man Minister for Infrastructure explained: “The six new buses will be more efficient than the ones they replace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People depend on our excellent buses and we need to deliver a reliable, clean and comfortable service. These new vehicles will maintain that service. They have the latest clean diesel technology and an eco-efficient gearbox, which helps to reduce emissions.”

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Bus Vannin on this project, and their commitment to supporting UK industry is clear.

“Cutting emissions from public transport has been a huge priority for us and whether it’s zero-emission technology or super-clean diesels, every vehicle we produce is having a positive impact on air quality.”

Wrightbus has painted two of the buses in traditional livery at no extra cost to mark next year’s 50th anniversary of a nationalised bus service on the Isle of Man, 50th anniversary of a nationalised bus service.