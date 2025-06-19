Northern Ireland business hub, Catalyst has appointed Sir David Sterling, former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, to its board

The former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service joins the innovation hub’s board, bringing decades of public sector leadership and strategic insight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland business hub, Catalyst has appointed Sir David Sterling, former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, to its board.

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub with a vision of ‘opportunity for all from world-leading innovation’ and supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from its hubs in Belfast and Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board, led by chairman Neil Crockett, includes people with a diversity of innovation, political and business expertise and works closely with Catalyst’s executive team to guide it on its mission to become the best place in Northern Ireland to innovate and collaborate.

Sir David is the former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) and previously served in a variety of other senior roles for the NICS. In 2020, he was awarded Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath for services to Government in Northern Ireland. In 2024, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Law from Queen’s University, Belfast for distinction in public service and was admitted to membership of the Royal Irish Academy in May 2025.

Sir David’s other current non-executive roles include chairing the board of NIE Networks and the Northern Ireland Screen Commission. He is also a board member of the Ulster Wildlife Trust, the Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation, and Inspire Wellbeing , as well as a governor of the Irish Times Trust.

Sir David Sterling said: “I am delighted to be joining the Board of Catalyst. It is an organisation I have long admired for the contribution it makes to fostering innovation and entrepreneurialism in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to working with the Catalyst team to help build on current success and grow the local economy for the benefit of all.”

Neil Crockett, chairman of Catalyst, added: “It is fantastic to have Sir David joining the board of Catalyst and adding his expertise and unique perspective on Northern Ireland to a group that is committed to helping entrepreneurial businesses flourish.