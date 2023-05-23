News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies

Kilwaughter quarry manager takes up 'prestigious role' as chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland

Kilwaughter Minerals quarry manager Eddie Nethery has been appointed chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:00 BST

A longstanding employee of the quarry and minerals processor based outside Larne, Eddie takes up the role for a 24-month tenure having been vice-chair of the organisation.

In his new role, Eddie will be responsible for leading the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland, representing the interests of members and promoting the highest standards in the quarrying industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welcoming the appointment, Gary Wilmot, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “We are delighted to see Eddie take on this prestigious role. He has been a key member of the Kilwaughter team for many years, and his appointment as chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland is a testament to his expertise and dedication to the industry.

Eddie Nethery has been appointed by the Institute of Quarrying to the position of chairman of Northern Ireland. Eddie will utilise his extensive experience as quarry manager at Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne to lead the Institute of Quarrying Northern Ireland, represent the interests of its members, and promote the highest standards in the quarrying industryEddie Nethery has been appointed by the Institute of Quarrying to the position of chairman of Northern Ireland. Eddie will utilise his extensive experience as quarry manager at Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne to lead the Institute of Quarrying Northern Ireland, represent the interests of its members, and promote the highest standards in the quarrying industry
Eddie Nethery has been appointed by the Institute of Quarrying to the position of chairman of Northern Ireland. Eddie will utilise his extensive experience as quarry manager at Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne to lead the Institute of Quarrying Northern Ireland, represent the interests of its members, and promote the highest standards in the quarrying industry
Most Popular

“The organisation has an important role to play in driving forward professional development and the skills agenda across the industry and we’re proud to play our part.”

Eddie added: “I am honoured to take on the role of chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland. I am passionate about the quarrying industry and its potential to contribute to the economic growth of Northern Ireland. I look forward to working with my colleagues at the Institute to advance the industry and ensure that it remains sustainable for future generations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pierce Kirwan, vice chairman and honorary treasurer of the Institute of Quarrying, added: “We are thrilled to have Eddie as our new chairman in Northern Ireland. His experience and knowledge of the industry are invaluable, and we are confident that he will help to steer the Institute in a positive direction.”

With regional branches across the UK, the Institute of Quarrying was established more than 100 years ago to support people working in the mineral products industry.

Read More
PureGym brings flexible and affordable fitness to Coleraine and creates new jobs
Related topics:Northern IrelandLarne