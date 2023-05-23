A longstanding employee of the quarry and minerals processor based outside Larne, Eddie takes up the role for a 24-month tenure having been vice-chair of the organisation.

In his new role, Eddie will be responsible for leading the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland, representing the interests of members and promoting the highest standards in the quarrying industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the appointment, Gary Wilmot, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “We are delighted to see Eddie take on this prestigious role. He has been a key member of the Kilwaughter team for many years, and his appointment as chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland is a testament to his expertise and dedication to the industry.

Eddie Nethery has been appointed by the Institute of Quarrying to the position of chairman of Northern Ireland. Eddie will utilise his extensive experience as quarry manager at Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne to lead the Institute of Quarrying Northern Ireland, represent the interests of its members, and promote the highest standards in the quarrying industry

“The organisation has an important role to play in driving forward professional development and the skills agenda across the industry and we’re proud to play our part.”

Eddie added: “I am honoured to take on the role of chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in Northern Ireland. I am passionate about the quarrying industry and its potential to contribute to the economic growth of Northern Ireland. I look forward to working with my colleagues at the Institute to advance the industry and ensure that it remains sustainable for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierce Kirwan, vice chairman and honorary treasurer of the Institute of Quarrying, added: “We are thrilled to have Eddie as our new chairman in Northern Ireland. His experience and knowledge of the industry are invaluable, and we are confident that he will help to steer the Institute in a positive direction.”