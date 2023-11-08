King's Speech: Media Bill to repeal threat of publishers paying all legal costs

​The Media Bill will remove a threat that publishers will pay all legal costs if they win or lose a court case, it has been announced in the King's Speech.

​The Media Bill will remove a threat that publishers will pay all legal costs if they win or lose a court case, it has been announced in the King's Speech

The Government has already made a commitment to repeal Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013, which is not in force.

If enacted, it would have meant that publishers would have to pay legal costs in defamation and privacy cases, for both sides, if not a member of an approved regulator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the wake of the Leveson Inquiry into the media, the Press Recognition Panel (PRP), set up under a royal charter, gave approval to the Independent Monitor for the Press (Impress).

Dawn Alford

The media body Impress oversees 125 publishers and is currently the only approved regulator, according to the PRP.

However, many of the main publishers - including News UK, Daily Mail and General Trust and Telegraph Media Group - have signed up to another body called the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso).

The voluntary press-funded body, launched in 2014, was founded after the Leveson Inquiry concluded that the Press Complaints Commission (PCC) was not working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith welcomed the King's Speech.

Mr Meredith added: "We hope that the bill will become law quickly, removing this pernicious threat to press freedom from the statute book once and for all."

Campaign group Hacked Off have been critical of the move, with chief executive Nathan Sparkes saying: "National newspaper owners' opposition to the measure is based on a self-interested obsession with avoiding accountability at all costs."

He also said the repeal was an attempt to "curry favour" with the media and encouraged MPs to reject it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry bodies have previously welcomed the Government announcement in March that the Draft Media Bill would repeal Section 40.