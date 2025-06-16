Veronica Murphy received the keys to her new apartment at The Savoy in Bangor after waiting more than two years for a suitable home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clanmil Housing has welcomed its newest customer to the 6,000th home to be delivered by the housing association.

Veronica Murphy received the keys to her new apartment at The Savoy in Bangor after waiting more than two years for a suitable home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am delighted with my new apartment and already feel right at home. I downsized from a three-bedroom house and this apartment suits my needs perfectly. I’m getting to know my neighbours and enjoy being in such a central location.”

The original Savoy apartment building was once home to a hotel and remains one of the few distinctive Art Deco buildings of the 1930s to survive in Northern Ireland

Veronica’s home is the 6,000th home to be completed by Clanmil and is one of 26 new two-bedroom apartments for people aged 55 and older in a new building that forms part of The Savoy complex. Located on a corner site between Donaghadee Road and Broadway, the apartments are within walking distance of Ward Park and the city centre.

The original Savoy apartment building was once home to a hotel and remains one of the few distinctive Art Deco buildings of the 1930s to survive in Northern Ireland.

The new apartments have been designed to complement the original hotel building that currently provides independent living accommodation for older people, and are finished to a very high standard. The homes are also energy-efficient, with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B and the building incorporates secure underground parking and a first-floor communal garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clanmil Housing has welcomed its newest customer to the 6,000th home to be delivered by the housing association. Pictured is Clanmil customer Veronica Murphy with housing manager Cathy Stewart and housing officer Christopher Donnelly

There are now a total of 65 apartments across the two buildings.

Clanmil Group chief executive, Carol McTaggart said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Veronica to The Savoy and hope she enjoys many happy years to come in her new home.

"This apartment complex is providing much-needed homes for active older people in a modern, attractive setting.

"We’re delighted to have the milestone of 6000 Clanmil homes across Northern Ireland and while it is important to recognise this achievement, given the high waiting lists for social housing in Northern Ireland, we remain committed to playing our part in providing more new homes for those in housing need so that everyone can live well. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new apartments have been designed to complement the original hotel building that currently provides independent living accommodation for older people, and are finished to a very high standard

The Savoy is supported by the Department for Communities and the Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

A potential £2.3m of Housing Association Grant including Good Relations support will be invested in the shared housing development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan.