​​Small and micro businesses and social enterprises across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from funding to help accelerate their digital transformation ambitions.

The Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF) was officially at a special event in Riddel Hall at Queen’s University. The event highlighted how the scheme is set to stimulate digital innovation and remove the financial obstacles that prevent small and microbusinesses from implementing cutting-edge digital technology in order to transform their operations.

The £7.5m funding programme is unique in that it operates across all City and Growth Deals in Northern Ireland. Their shared ambition is to deliver digitally driven innovation, and this informs the suite of investment projects delivered through the Deals.

It is part funded by the NI Executive, UK government, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and all local authorities in Northern Ireland. The Fund will be delivered by all 11 Councils under the Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI), which is led by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and supported by Invest NI. This new delivery approach is an important step forward for Councils positioning their intent to drive their local economies, with an increasing focus on innovation support for businesses.

Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest Northern Ireland, said “The Digital Transformation Flexible Fund will give businesses and social enterprises the opportunity to improve their resilience, develop new digital capability and to drive up levels of digital engagement and innovation. This in turn will help drive productivity and competitiveness, delivering tangible benefits for the business itself, and for Northern Ireland’s economy.”

The funding from DAERA will support rural businesses, director of Rural Affairs Division, Teresa O’Neill, added: “DAERA proudly invested £1.1m in the DTFF particularly to enable rural enterprises to access opportunities for innovation. This is underpinned by our priority to support sustainable, rural prosperity. We look forward to working with partners, helping make digital transformation possible for businesses across NI.”