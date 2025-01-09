Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ireland’s International Creative Expo® returns to the RDS, Dublin later this month with almost 400 exhibitors and more than 3,500 visitors from Ireland and overseas expected to attend.

Marking a significant milestone this year, Showcase – which runs from from Sunday, 19th January to Tuesday, 21st January – will celebrate 50 years of bringing together the best in Irish craftsmanship and design for a memorable celebration of creativity and innovation.

Ulster designers and makers exhibiting at Showcase include Mulligans Ireland from Antrim, Cashmere Candles from Armagh, Studio Eight from Cavan, Hanna Hats of Donegal Ltd, Simply Mourne from Down, Monea Metal Design from Fermanagh, Louise Loughman from Monaghan, Island Turf Crafts from Tyrone and Bey and Bo from Londonderry. Exhibiting for the first time this year are Crafts of Ireland from Cavan and Stephen Kieran Ceramics from Monaghan.

Showcase was established in 1975 by Design & Crafts Council Ireland and began life as the National Crafts Fair. Over the past 50 years, Showcase has grown from a show for domestic buyers alone to a show not only for buyers in Ireland, but for buyers from over 20 countries. It has taken place in the RDS Dublin each year, originally in the Industries Hall and now taking up the four major halls of the RDS. Showcase continues to evolve and attract buyers from all over the world, introducing them to talented Irish exhibitors.

Last year’s Showcase welcomed almost 400 exhibitors, a significant incline from the 50 exhibitors that took part in the launch almost 50 years ago. In 2024, Showcase featured more than 3,000 buyers from Ireland and more than 20 other countries, including the UK, North America, Middle East, Asia and mainland Europe.

Independent research shows that the orders generated by buyers to the event since 2015 have grown at an average rate of 18% year on year, and the analysis from Showcase 2024 estimated that the purchasing plans, as reported by visitors to the event, exceeded €20.5m. These figures also indicate the increase in the quality of the buyer now regularly attending the event.

In 2025, Showcase expects 3,500 visitors, including many who return to meet their valued clients year on year. Almost 90 brands will exhibit for the first time, and in celebration of 50 years, some brands will be returning to the show. The fair is an international launch pad for the Irish designers, manufacturers and craftspeople who unveil their new season collections across fashion, health and wellbeing, jewellery, home and giftware.

While celebrating 50 years of showcasing Irish craft and design, sustainability, responsible retail, independent retailers, and sector development are also significant pillars of this year’s event.

Showcase 2025 will see a continuation of successful features including the Inspiration Stage, which will play host to industry talks and panel discussions from experts including Ken Hughes, leading consumer behaviouralist and Sara Davis, Dragons Den panellist and entrepreneur, The Edit, a curated selection of exquisite products exhibited at the show, and the annual Showcase Awards which will take place on Sunday 19th January.

Showcase’s digital offering – ShowcaseIreland.com and Showcase Connect app – provide invaluable resources in the lead up to and during the tradeshow, enabling buyers to browse, connect and book meetings with exhibitors online or at the show.

Mary Palmer, Chair of Showcase Ireland, says: “This year, as we celebrate Showcase's 50th anniversary, we are incredibly proud of the event’s legacy in championing Irish design and craftsmanship. Over the past five decades, Showcase has not only been a vital platform for emerging talent but also a key event where creativity meets commerce. This milestone highlights the continued importance of the event in connecting Irish designers with global markets, and we look forward to showcasing the best of Ireland’s creative industry for years to come.”

