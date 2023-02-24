Andrew Cassling, head chef at Tetto restaurant in Belfast, has a passion for cooking with the best local seafood that the Northern Ireland fishing industry has to offer.

Tetto is among a number of eateries taking part in the popular Belfast Restaurant Week.

“We have some of the finest and tastiest seafood here in the world,” Andrew explains. “I love working with fresh seafood that’s readily available right on our doorstep from fishing hubs from Kilkeel and Portavogie to Ballycastle. What sets Tetto apart from others in the city is a dinner menu based on superb local seafood given a contemporary Italian twist.”

A native of Lisburn, Andrew’s focus on the freshest seafood is reflected in creative dishes shaped around prawns, king scallops, grilled seabass, salmon and more exotic offerings including octopus, oysters and Bluefin tuna, mostly from local sources including wholesalers such as Keenan and Ewing’s, the historic fishmongers, both based in Belfast.

Talented chef Andrew (26), a participant in `BBC Television’s popular MasterChef: The Professionals, last year, now leads at team of 50 staff at the stylish Italian restaurant on top of the four-star Bullitt Hotel in Ann Street.

He’s an enthusiastic supporter of Belfast Restaurant Week, which ends on February 28 and has been designed to draw more people back to eateries across the city.

“I welcome the initiative especially at this time when the hospitality sector is under such pressure from rising costs energy and other input costs,” he continues.

“There’s just so much now in Belfast for local people and visitors to experience and enjoy. Restaurants across the city are making a huge contribution to the local economy especially in terms of employment and local sourcing of ingredients including fish and seafood, which are at the core of Tetto, They are also helping to enhance the city’s reputation as a destination for great food and drink.”

Tetto is described as “a bright, modern, design-led rooftop restaurant, bar and garden showcasing fresh local seafood with an Italian accent alongside sourdough pizza and imaginative aperitivo inspired cocktails”.

And that’s exactly what it offers…and much more.

The modern restaurant, which is currently open from Wednesdays to Sundays, offers stunning views of the city along with great food, especially Italian stalwarts such as excellent sourdough and pasta, all freshly cooked by Andrew and the kitchen team and served very professionally by the front of house staff. It’s a restaurant with tremendous attention to detail and the sharpest customer focus.

Chef Andrew Cassling of Tetto in Belfast brings a passion for local fish and seafood to the restaurant’s menus

Another unique feature of Tetto is a wide selection of wines ‘on tap’ from kegs for sustainability. Wine in kegs, according to the restaurant, means it cannot become stale or oxidised.

Andrew has a wealth of experience and knowledge in highly pressured restaurant kitchens here and in London. It was there that he developed a love of the best Italian style dishes.

Andrew previously worked in Michelin-rated Wine and Brine, Moira; Hide, London; Hide in London’s Piccadilly; and Pensons at Netherwood Estate, Hertfordshire. Wine and Brine is a Michelin Bib Gourmand winner and Hide and Pensons have earned Michelin stars. He gained his initial culinary skills at the South East Regional College campus in the Co Antrim town, where he now lives after stints in London.

Head chef at Bullitt’s Taylor and Clay restaurant, Andrew was tasked with shaping the menus and overall style of Tetto – Italian for roof - when it replaced the Babel nightclub following a devastating fire last March.

Lisburn man Andrew Cassling is head chef at Tetto restaurant on the rooftop at the Bullitt Hotel in Belfast

The Beannchor Group, which owned Babel and runs other top hospitality destinations including the five-star Merchant Hotel nearby, took the opportunity to reposition the rooftop to feature the stylish Italian restaurant, a plush cocktail area and garden in a £1 million revamp.

Andrew, who is also busy helping fiancé Sarah McCann to organise their wedding next year, says his style in the kitchen is “based around classic cookery using familiar flavours but with a modern flair and inspirations from his travels”. He began his career as a waiter in Lisburn when he was 15, working at weekends and school holidays.

“A few friends were in the kitchen then, and I wanted a piece of the action. I had an opportunity to switch to kitchen duties and have never looked back since then,” he remembers.

Creating a unique dining experience with the team at Bullitt, Andrew describes as “one of the highlights of his career to date.”