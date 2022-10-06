Lisburn manufacturer CASC is investing £1.7million in its business growth through the creation of 26 jobs and the skills development of its team.

The SME provides project management and professional labour services for the renewables sector as well as metal fabrication to the engineering, construction and utilities sectors.

With over 20 years experience in the Northern Ireland engineering sector, CCSC prides itself on being able to provide cost-effective solutions to deliver projects safely and on time in the UK and throughout Europe.

Karl Crockard, managing director of CASC, said: “We’ve recently invested in new state of the art machinery, including tube lasers and a robotic welder, to enhance our manufacturing capability and increase productivity and efficiencies.

"With this in place, we’ve been able to develop a strong pipeline of projects specifically in the renewable offshore wind sector, but did not have the capacity to the deliver these.

“We reached out to Invest NI to see how it could support us to scale our business and maximise the benefits of our new machinery. By investing specifically in our people, through training and job creation, we will be able to increase our long-term growth in the offshore wind sector. This will ensure we have a team of highly skilled professionals who will enable us to remain competitive in global markets through sales wins and effective machine operation, providing quality products consistently. This will be key to completing these sales and unlocking our future international growth.”

Invest NI has offered CASC support towards the creation of the 26 jobs and the skills development of its team.

Highlighting the investment as ‘an important part of its overall business strategy’, Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s director of advanced manufacturing & engineering, explained: “Northern Ireland has a long-established engineering and construction sector. Diversifying skillsets within the sector, to reflect the importance of low carbon and renewable energy, is a key part of the Department for Economy’s 10X Economic Vision.

“CASC has recognised the opportunity and we’ve worked with the company to help it develop an innovative approach to the energy sector so that it can secure new business globally. The investment is an important part of its overall business strategy, and we are pleased to support the next stage of its growth. By expanding and upskilling the team, it is investing in its people and in the future of the company.”

Mark Bleakney, Invest NI’s southern regional manager, added: “This investment is great news for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area. The jobs will contribute over £800,000 in additional annual salaries for the local economy. This investment will also positively impact CASC’s supply chain, as the company works closely with local suppliers for both raw materials and post-processing services.”

Job opportunities include a mix of machine operators, site technicians, project managers, and electricians as well as support staff across finance, design and logistics. Four of the jobs are in place.