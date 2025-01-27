LMC seeks talented cookery demonstrators to inspire the next generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland is on the lookout for skilled and passionate individuals to join its team of freelance cookery demonstrators.

This exciting opportunity is perfect for those who love sharing their knowledge of food and cooking while promoting the benefits of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb.

LMC has been at the centre of educational and consumer engagement in Northern Ireland for nearly 30 years, delivering over 500 interactive cookery demonstrations annually to primary and post-primary schools. The demonstrator roles are integral to LMC’s strategy to engage, educate, and inform the public about the nutritional, health, and sustainability benefits of locally produced beef and lamb.

The freelance cookery demonstrator role involves delivering interactive, hands-on cookery demonstrations in schools during the autumn and spring terms, showcasing NIFQA beef and lamb. It includes educating students on essential topics such as diet, health, nutrition, sustainability, and the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance Scheme.

LMC Cookery Demonstrator

Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC NI, commented: “We are excited to expand our team of demonstrators, who play a vital role in promoting the benefits of NIFQA beef and lamb. This is a unique opportunity to inspire young people and consumers while showcasing the incredible quality of our locally produced meat.”

Demonstrators will also represent LMC at major consumer and stakeholder events, including the Balmoral Show, Love Lamb Week, and Open Farm Weekend. Through creative and engaging demonstrations, they will inspire young people and consumers while highlighting the versatility and quality of NIFQA beef and lamb. Additionally, the roles will support the implementation of LMC’s education and consumer promotions strategy.

Speaking about the role, current cookery demonstrator Hilary Stevenson said: “This role is a fantastic opportunity for individuals who are looking for something flexible that works around their current commitments. Anyone who thrives in a dynamic environment, is creative, and enjoys connecting with audiences of all ages should consider the role.

"From planning and delivering engaging demonstrations in schools to participating in high-profile events, every day offers new challenges and opportunities that really make a meaningful impact.”