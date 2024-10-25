London firm behind pretzel thins snack acquired by Co Armagh food manufacturer

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kestrel Foods in Portadown is behind a range of plant-based snacks including dried fruit, nuts, trail mixes, chocolate dipped snacks and granolas

Co Armagh-based Kestrel Foods has expanded with the acquisition of Indie Bay snacks.

Based in London and founded in 2016, Indie Bay is best known for its pretzel thins which are said to contain 70% less fat than crisps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kestrel Foods in Portadown is behind a range of plant-based snacks including dried fruit, nuts, trail mixes, chocolate dipped snacks and granolas.

The products are made at its Northern Ireland base and exported to 26 countries.

Kestrel's portfolio includes Forest Feast, ACTI-SNACK and Just Live a Little.

More in Insider

Related topics:LondonPortadown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice