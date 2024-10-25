London firm behind pretzel thins snack acquired by Co Armagh food manufacturer
Co Armagh-based Kestrel Foods has expanded with the acquisition of Indie Bay snacks.
Based in London and founded in 2016, Indie Bay is best known for its pretzel thins which are said to contain 70% less fat than crisps.
Kestrel Foods in Portadown is behind a range of plant-based snacks including dried fruit, nuts, trail mixes, chocolate dipped snacks and granolas.
The products are made at its Northern Ireland base and exported to 26 countries.
Kestrel's portfolio includes Forest Feast, ACTI-SNACK and Just Live a Little.
