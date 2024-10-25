Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kestrel Foods in Portadown is behind a range of plant-based snacks including dried fruit, nuts, trail mixes, chocolate dipped snacks and granolas

Co Armagh-based Kestrel Foods has expanded with the acquisition of Indie Bay snacks.

Based in London and founded in 2016, Indie Bay is best known for its pretzel thins which are said to contain 70% less fat than crisps.

The products are made at its Northern Ireland base and exported to 26 countries.

Kestrel's portfolio includes Forest Feast, ACTI-SNACK and Just Live a Little.