Musgrave NI has invested £200,000 in revamping its Centra store in Moira, which celebrated its fresh new look.

The store which supports 22 jobs in the community has been transformed to offer its customers a bright and contemporary new layout and more modern shopping experience.

The investment has allowed for new and exciting additions in store including an increased range with more than 125 new lines, an improved hot deli and fresh sandwich and salad bar, alongside a new ‘grab and go’ hot food counter, plus a greater range of fresh products and meal solutions.

Centra Moira store manager Emma Wray is joined by Musgrave NI’s Lead operations manager David Thompson-Lyons and operations manager Killian Connolly to officially unveil the new look store

A new Moo’d Ice Cream counter offers a wide range of sweet treats including scoop and whippy ice cream, while the Frank and Honest coffee dock now offers the option of oat milk. Shoppers can also benefit from the digital loyalty app which offers a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

Store manager Emma Wray said: “We’re incredibly proud of our newly rejuvenated store – it’s a real reflection of the team’s hard work and commitment. The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and it was fantastic to celebrate with a fun-filled day for our shoppers. From food tastings to spin-to-win prizes, it was a great way to say thank you. We look forward to continuing to deliver great range, value, and exceptional service to our customers for many years to come.”

Lead operations manager David Thompson-Lyons added: “Centra is a community retailer, and we’re proud to have served the Moira community for many years. This latest investment reflects our commitment to delivering an enhanced shopping experience, with a more modern environment for our customers.

“Supporting local is at the heart of what we do – Musgrave NI invests over £240 million annually in local food and drink, working with more than 3,000 local farmers, partnering with over 250 suppliers, and offering over 6,000 local products across our stores. We’re also deeply committed to our partnership with Action Cancer, helping bring life-saving early detection services to communities across Northern Ireland.”

In addition to an enhanced product range and as part of Centra’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from hundreds of best buys and savings of up to 40% on own brand products, plus the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.