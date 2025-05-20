More delays to £50m revamp making Bangor the laughing stock of Northern Ireland, says city's MP after developer drops out of Queen's Parade project

Yet more setbacks for a £50m revamp already delayed by decades are making Bangor “the laughing stock of Northern Ireland”, the city’s MP has said.

Alex Easton delivered his verdict after one of the property firms in a partnership behind the scheme dropped out, though the developers are understood to have a replacement lined up and hope to begin construction soon.

The independent unionist accused the area’s council of failing to keep the project on track, after news broke this month that construction sector giant Farrans are to bow out.

Another industry heavyweight, Karl Group, forms the other half of the conglomerate Bangor Marine, which is behind the project. Karl remains involved and a new developer that will handle Farrans’ part of the massive overhaul is believed to have been found.

An artist's impression of the £50m revamp of Queen's Parade, Bangor. Image: Bangor Marine

However, Mr Easton argues that Stormont needs to step in and right the ship on Queen’s Parade, telling the County Down Spectator: “We are the laughing stock of Northern Ireland.

“Queen’s Parade has been a mess so long, it’s embarrassing. Everybody is laughing at us. The people of Bangor deserve a proper city centre.

“If the council are not capable of getting this sorted once and for all, there needs to be government intervention to get it over the line.

“Everybody is fed up with the council for not getting it resolved once and for all – maybe it does need somebody from a higher level to sort this mess out.”

Queen's Parade, Bangor. Image © Rossographer

Ards and North Down Council spokespeople say local officials are working with Bangor Marine and Stormont’s Department for Communities to iron out legal issues to allow construction to begin.

The council and department have both previously said sorting legal permissions to begin work has proved unexpectedly complex.

It’s known the people behind the revamp have been in protracted negotiations with Crown Estates, which owns sections of the coast the scheme will be built on, as well as in lengthy talks with planning officials to sort out issues over drainage in the area.

A revamp of Queen’s Parade has been on the cards since the 1990s, and sections of the main seafront of Bangor were demolished in the early years of this century to make way for it.

A CGI view of the planned redevelopment of Queen's Parade, Bangor. Image: Bangor Marine

Supposed to be a jewel in the crown that would save the struggling centre of the Co Down seafront city, instead it’s been a thorn in the side of locals. Despite many different designs and ideas over the decades, nothing has ever been done with a site that was once voted Northern Ireland’s biggest eyesore.

Three years ago, Bangor Marine’s project was finally given a green light after protracted wrangling during the planning process, only to get hit with more delays.

Six months ago, the developer announced another setback, putting their construction start date back from October to January; in January, the start date was once again pushed back, this time to April – but that target was missed too.

