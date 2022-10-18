Belfast accountancy practice Muldoon & Company has opened its newly expanded offices in Queen’s Quarter.

Led by partners Sean Muldoon, Robbie Barr and Raymond Tiffney, the practice, which is approaching its 30th anniversary, has grown to a team of over 40 accounting, tax, audit and advisory professionals.

To accommodate the growth, Muldoon & Company has increased its office space by another 2,500 square feet, adding 20 Mount Charles to its existing offices at number 16 and number 18.

The latest expansion has seen the company refurbish its offices and add several features designed to enhance the client and employee experience. A café style canteen has been added along with showers, a gym, a new boardroom and private parking for clients.

The office has been modernised, with the installation of eco-friendly, energy efficient heating and lighting systems, and the company has also invested in its IT infrastructure to allow for improved video conferencing and remote working capabilities.

Partner Sean Muldoon, explained: “We have an excellent team of people who work very hard to provide high quality advice and solutions for our clients.

"Our client base continues to increase, both locally and overseas, with many capitalising on opportunities in the US and European markets - further increasing opportunities for us as a practice. Our new facilities provide a fantastic environment that we believe will help our team thrive as we continue to grow as a practice across all our departments.”

