Murphy announces third FinTech Foundation Academy with First Derivative
Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced 20 high quality training places on the FinTech Foundation Academy with First Derivative.
Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Academy will be delivered in partnership with Southern Regional College (SRC). Training will be delivered on-site at the college’s Newry Campus.
Encouraging all who are interested and eligible to apply to take advantage of the opportunity the Minister, said: “This Academy is a fantastic opportunity to work with a globally leading Financial Services company.
"No previous experience is required so it is open to young people who have just completed their A-levels and are taking their first step in their career. It is also an option for more experienced people who want to change their career or come back into the workforce.
“During the Academy there is a weekly training allowance of £175 and allowance for travel expenses. There is also support with childcare costs. I would encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”
Fiona McGilly, chief people officer at First Derivative, explained: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Department for the Economy and the Southern Regional College to introduce our third Assured Skills Academy.
"This FinTech Foundation Academy presents a significant opportunity for individuals holding A level or equivalent qualifications to begin their FinTech careers and acquire essential finance and technical skills required by the industry.
“At First Derivative, our diverse talent is something we are hugely proud of and this academy will afford us the opportunity to upskill more local talent. We are enthusiastic about the pivotal role this Assured Skills Academy will play in supporting the continued growth of our business.”
Lee Campbell, interim principal and chief executive of Southern Regional College, continued: “Southern Regional College is delighted to partner with the Department for the Economy and First Derivative to offer another exceptional opportunity for individuals to gain the skills needed for a successful career in the Financial Services Sector.
“I encourage those seeking professional growth or considering a career change to explore this FinTech Foundation Academy. The Assured Skills Academies have already proved successful in equipping participants with high quality training and securing employment opportunities in our local economy.”
