Economy Minister Conor Murphy is encouraging all who are interested and eligible to apply to take advantage of the opportunity

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced 20 high quality training places on the FinTech Foundation Academy with First Derivative.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Academy will be delivered in partnership with Southern Regional College (SRC). Training will be delivered on-site at the college’s Newry Campus.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with Liz Toner, head of marketing, First Derivative, Louise O’Hare, head of learning and development, First Derivative and Lee Campbell, interim principal and chief executive, Southern Regional College

Encouraging all who are interested and eligible to apply to take advantage of the opportunity the Minister, said: “This Academy is a fantastic opportunity to work with a globally leading Financial Services company.

"No previous experience is required so it is open to young people who have just completed their A-levels and are taking their first step in their career. It is also an option for more experienced people who want to change their career or come back into the workforce.

“During the Academy there is a weekly training allowance of £175 and allowance for travel expenses. There is also support with childcare costs. I would encourage anyone who is interested to apply.”

Fiona McGilly, chief people officer at First Derivative, explained: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Department for the Economy and the Southern Regional College to introduce our third Assured Skills Academy.

"This FinTech Foundation Academy presents a significant opportunity for individuals holding A level or equivalent qualifications to begin their FinTech careers and acquire essential finance and technical skills required by the industry.

“At First Derivative, our diverse talent is something we are hugely proud of and this academy will afford us the opportunity to upskill more local talent. We are enthusiastic about the pivotal role this Assured Skills Academy will play in supporting the continued growth of our business.”

Lee Campbell, interim principal and chief executive of Southern Regional College, continued: “Southern Regional College is delighted to partner with the Department for the Economy and First Derivative to offer another exceptional opportunity for individuals to gain the skills needed for a successful career in the Financial Services Sector.

“I encourage those seeking professional growth or considering a career change to explore this FinTech Foundation Academy. The Assured Skills Academies have already proved successful in equipping participants with high quality training and securing employment opportunities in our local economy.”

Academy participants will receive industry-relevant training with SRC from October 21 to December 13 2024 and learn skills in areas such as Introduction to Capital Markets, Introduction to Stakeholder Management, Risk Fundamentals., Excel, Project Management, Intro to Cloud, Intro to Cyber and Python programming.

Participants who successfully complete the Academy will be guaranteed an interview with First Derivative for a Trainee Analyst position.

Experience is not required but you must:

be at least 18 or over

be eligible to work in the UK

have 64 UCAS points and have GCSE English and Maths at grade C or above at the point of application. Proof of qualifications will be required in order to progress, if selected for interview.

Whilst not essential it is desirable that you hold at least one subject in a Business, ICT or STEM subject at Level 3.

Applications for the FinTech Foundation Academy with First Derivative are open until noon on 27 August 2024.