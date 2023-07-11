The Ballymoney architect has become a newly appointed Country wing chair of the G100 Mission Million.

The G100 Mission Million is an empowering group of 100 women leaders from across 100 countries, leading 100 global wings championing advocacy, awareness, and impact across governments and organisations for a gender equal future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a newly elected and selected Country Wing Chair on the G100 Mission Million, Johann represents both Ireland and Northern Ireland, as she describes it “putting us solidly on the map, proving that with determination, ambition, and a solid work ethic that great things can happen.”

NI woman and Architect Johann Muldoon has become a newly appointed Country wing chair of the G100 Mission Million. Credit Johann Muldoon

As a leading female architect, keynote speaker, lecturer, TEDx speaker, architectural judge and mother of three children, she is sure to make her presence and that of the women of Northern Ireland and Ireland well felt.

The G100 secretariat along with country convenors is leading the 100 meetings and missions globally .They regularly engage with influential policy makers, governments, universities, and bodies such as the UN, G7 and Commonwealth.

The managing director and specialist conservation architect with Mid Ulster firm Manor Architects, Johann’s position on this elite 100 group is no surprise, sitting amidst a league of luminaries including Nobel laureates, heads of state, ministers and entrepreneurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad